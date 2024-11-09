Former NBA Guard J. R. Smith Calls Out Lakers For Scapegoating Darvin Ham Last Season
The Los Angeles Lakers were bounced in the first round of the postseason last year after a challenging season. Despite both stars, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, being relatively healthy, Los Angeles could really muster up much consistency.
The team decided to fire head coach Darvin Ham after the year ended. It was only his second season with the team and he was coming off an appearance in the Western Conference Finals.
But in Los Angeles, winning means everything. Around the two stars, Los Angeles did lack the type of talent needed to win at a high level. They were able to mask some things but against a team like the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles got overmatched.
Many people had different thoughts about the firing of Ham, with some not believing that it was justified. It seems that former Lakers guard J.R. Smith feels that way as he called out the organization for scapegoating Ham for the failures of last season.
“Last season, Darvin Ham was the scapegoat… what could you even do with that roster? Like Cam Reddish coming off the bench, like I feel like he can be better for sure. I feel like his game is the type you can definently have an opportunity to run a second unit but you gotta develop some more pick and rolls and mature your game a little. But other than that, they bench, it was nonexistent."
After the Lakers starting lineup, the rest of the roster lacked any true depth. The front office held off making any big moves at the trade deadline due to the high prices that opposing teams were asking for.
To their credit, the Lakers did push the Nuggets in their five-game series and arguably could have beaten them. But the results weren't there for Los Angeles and Ham paid the price.
Many were critical of Ham throughout the season for his strange rotations and decision-making, leading to his departure. He may have been the fall guy for the lack of success that the Lakers saw but anyone who watched the team last season could see that he was losing the locker room.
Los Angeles replaced Ham with former NBA guard JJ Redick and they've looked a little more competitive this season. The team brought back almost the same roster and the Lakers are looking for more consistency this season.
