Former NBA Guard Lonnie Walker to Stay Overseas Despite NBA Interest
Former NBA guard Lonnie Walker IV is expected to stay overseas rather than return to the NBA. Walker IV had interest from NBA clubs but has decided to finish out his deal overseas before returning to the league.
NBA insider Marc Stein had the news and reported it on social media.
"Lonnie Walker IV will finish this season with Lithuania's BC Žalgiris, according to his agent George S. Langberg of GSL Sports Group. Walker, 26, plans to return to the NBA next season. He had an NBA buyout in his EuroLeague deal through Feb. 18."
Walker IV had received interest from multiple teams around the NBA and there was a hope that he would make his return. But the former guard has been playing very well overseas and wants to see everything through.
If Walker IV does look to make a return to the NBA next season, there will be no shortage of interest from different clubs. This season, Walker IV has averaged 13.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game.
Walker IV was originally drafted with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the San Antonio Spurs. He was taken out of the University of Miami and entered the league with a ton of hype.
Walker IV played for the Spurs for four seasons before he left in free agency. His play wasn't at the level that San Antonio had hoped it would be so the two sides decided to part ways.
The guard then joined the Los Angeles Lakers to try and boost his value up around the NBA. Walker IV had an interesting year in Los Angeles, always trying to fight his way off the bench for the team.
But in the postseason, Walker IV came up huge for the Lakers. In Game 4 of the second round against the Golden State Warriors, Walker IV dropped 15 points in the fourth quarter to help give the Lakers the win.
He became a fan-favorite overnight and used his performance to get another contract in the league. Walker IV signed with the Brooklyn Nets following the season and spent a year there.
The guard then latched on with the Boston Celtics but was waived before the season started. After this, he headed overseas and has been playing well since.
Many fans will look forward to his return to the NBA and we should see him back sometime next year.
