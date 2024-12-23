Former NBA Lottery Pick May Not Last in G League
In an effort to land another NBA contract, former lottery pick Dennis Smith Jr. joined the Wisconsin Herd, just in time to compete in the G League Winter Showcase, one of the biggest platforms for NBA scouts to view new talent on the rise.
According to Marc Stein, Smith was expected to be signed by the Spurs affiliate, but he was picked up by the Buck’s affiliate, “making his future in the G-league uncertain.” Some have speculated whether or not the Bucks have any intention of creating a pipeline back to the NBA for Smith by calling him up; however, Milwaukee has a full roster right now and would need a spot to open up to bring someone else in.
It wouldn’t be surprising if the Bucks decided to make moves to call the former ninth pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, as they’re in “win now” mode with veterans filling up significant roles on the roster. They’re also reclaiming their identity as a “defense first” team, and Smith is known for his perimeter defensive capabilities.
Another route for the Bucks to bring Smith back to the NBA would be to use him to package in a deal for a blockbuster trade with another team. Teams looking to improve on their backcourt depth could benefit from receiving Smith, who brings a great deal of athleticism and defensive potential.
The Bucks have made no real indication of what their intentions are for Smith. However, this team is notorious for developing their players in the G League and giving them a shot, so the Bucks could be playing a longer game with Smith.
As the G League Winter Showcase comes to a close, it’s uncertain how long Smith will remain on the Wisconsin Herd, or what future in the NBA looks like. There has, however, been interest shown from Euroleague’s Real Madrid.
Real Madrid Spanish club reportedly “has him on a list of potential targets to fortify their roster for the stretch run.”
Smith is reportedly focused on the NBA, and is looking to secure a contract before the end of the regular season. Smith competed in nearly 60 games last season for the Brooklyn nets averaging 6.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals in 18.9 minutes per game off the Nets bench.
For now, Smith will remain with the Wisconsin Herd where he will have the opportunity to continue perfecting his craft and showcasing his abilities.
