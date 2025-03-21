Former NBA Player Says Warriors' Draymond Green Could Average 20 Points Per Game
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has made a living over the years by establishing himself as a defensive leader for the team. It has served both himself and the Warriors well as the franchise has won four NBA titles with Green on the roster.
Green has taken some flack over time for his lack of scoring but that could be due to his mindset being focused on defense. Former NBA forward Chandler Parsons believes that Green could average over 20 points a game if he had been on a different NBA team to start his career.
""If Draymond Green would've went to Charlotte or Washington early in his career, he probably could've averaged 20, 22 points a game...but that's never been his game in Golden State. It's never had to be."
Green can sometimes go off scoring-wise but his focus has been on being a tone setter for the Warriors. However, Parsons could be onto something here if Green had been on a different team that needed him to score points.
Playing alongside Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, Green was put more into a three-and-D type of role early in his career. This established a minset for him and he has continued to thrive in his role throughout his time with the team.
The highest scoring season from Green came in the 2015-16 season when he averaged 14.0 points per game. Golden State hasn't needed Green to score a ton but when he does, they are almost unstoppable in games.
The veteran pays so much attention to detail when on the floor that he falls victim to doing all the little things that maybe don't show up in the box score. But his ability to score is there and Parsons seemed to hit this on the nose.
But Green would likely rather take the four titles than a higher scoring average as he is determined to win at the highest level each season of his career.
