Former NBA Star Dazzles in Spectacular Italian League Debut
Former NBA star forward Kenneth Faried signed with an Italian club called Pallacanestro Reggiana until the end of the 2024-25 season.
Days later, he made his debut, and it went quite well. Faried came off the bench in his Italian league debut with Reggiana and was quite productive.
He contributed in a big way, tallying four points on 1-of-4 shooting from the field, along with nine rebounds (four of which were offensive) and two blocks in 18 minutes before he fouled out.
The former NBA big man entered the court for the first time with four minutes left in the first quarter. Shortly after, he got blocked by Leonardo Tote on his first shot but returned the favor to the Napoli big man. His first points came at the last minute of the second quarter when Faried made two-for-two on free throws to bring his team up by 12 at that time.
The former NBA forward has moved to Italy after playing 496 NBA games with the Denver Nuggets, Brooklyn Nets, and Houston Rockets.
Faried, 35, is a former first-round draft pick by the Denver Nuggets in the 2011 NBA Draft. The Nuggets selected him with the No. 22 overall pick.
He spent the first seven years of his career in Denver, averaging 11.4 points per game, 8.2 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 0.8 blocks while shooting 54 percent from the field and 65 percent from the charity stripe.
After the 2017-18 season, Faried was traded, along with Darrell Arthur, a protected 2019 first-round draft pick and a 2020 second-round draft pick, to his hometown team of Brooklyn in exchange for Isaiah Whitehead.
After half a year with the team, he was waived by the Nets in Jan. 2019. Faried signed with the Rockets two days later for the rest of the season. In 25 games with the Rockets, Faried averaged 12.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 0.7 assists, and 0.8 blocks while shooting 58 percent from the field and 65 percent from the free throw line.
This isn't Faried's first stint in Europe. He made a big move in 2021, signing with CSKA Moscow. Faried returned to the G League shortly after with the Nuggets affiliate, Grand Rapids Gold.
Faried performed well in his debut, and he'll strive for an even better performance in his next one.
