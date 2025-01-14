Former NBA Star Jamal Crawford Joins NBC Sports as Analyst
Former NBA star guard and three-time Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford will take his talents to the broadcast booth.
Crawford has agreed to join NBC Sports as the lead game analyst when NBA coverage begins on NBC and Peacock in October 2025.
Crawford spoke on what it means to join the NBC family and call the game he played for 20 seasons in the NBA.
“I’m thrilled to join the NBC Sports family and their new NBA package,” said Crawford. “I grew up reenacting the game highlights that I watched on the network’s classic NBA coverage, so I’m truly honored to be a part of the new broadcast team that will bring the game to a different generation of fans. NBC Sports’ productions are top-notch across the board, and I can’t wait for hoop fans to see what we have in store for the new era of basketball content.”
NBC Sports' executive producer, Sam Flood, discussed what it means to have a talent like Crawford join the team.
“Jamal’s passion, curiosity, and deep basketball insights are seamlessly translating to his role as a next-generation game analyst,” said Flood. “As one of the best sixth men in NBA history, he mastered the art of reading the flow of the game before stepping on the court – a skill that will make an exciting transition to his new courtside seat. We’re thrilled to have him in the starting lineup for Team NBC.”
The No. 8 overall pick in the 2000 NBA Draft played in the league for 20 seasons and established himself as one of the best players to come off the bench with handles so tight you'd think he's handling a yo-yo.
In his NBA career, he averaged 14.6 points per game, 2.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists across nine NBA teams, including the Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks, Chicago Bulls, Atlanta Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns, Portland Trail Blazers, Golden State Warriors, and the Brooklyn Nets.
The 44-year-old began his broadcasting career following his retirement in 2022, broadcasting games for Turner Sports and NBA TV. He is currently part of MSG Network's coverage of the Knicks.
Crawford was an amazing talent on the floor, and he is ready to show those who have yet to hear him on a call that he is just as good in the booth.
Crawford is expected to work one or more games per week when NBC Sports’ NBA coverage begins.
More Ball Around: Former All-Star Makes Pitch For Kobe Bryant as Goat of NBA