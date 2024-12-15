Former Spurs Player Could Earn NBA Deal After Scintillating EuroLeague Performance
The NBA has a lot of former players overseas. If you take a look at rosters in the CBA, NBL, and EuroLeague, it's littered with guys who used to play in the NBA. Some of them are older guys who just love playing basketball. Others are trying to get back into the NBA.
One of the former NBA players who falls into the latter category is former Spurs player Lonnie Walker IV. Walker IV was in the NBA as recently as preseason. He was cut by the Boston Celtics despite a strong preseason. It was somewhat surprising when he was cut right before the regular season.
Since being let go by the Celtics, Walker IV signed a deal with Zalgiris Kaunas. He wasn't able to start the season healthy, so he has only played in eight games so far with the team. That hasn't stopped him from being extremely productive, though. In fact, he has been their best player.
Through those eight games, Walker IV is averaging 16.9 points per game, which leads the team. He's also shooting a blistering 44.9% from three, which is second-best on the team. Walker IV also has a Performance Index Rating (PIR) of 13.1, which is tied for best on the team.
Walker IV is showing just how good of a player he is. If he keeps up this level of play, there's a chance that he could earn an NBA contract before the season even ends. He has played for three different teams in his NBA career and is still just 26 years old. It's surprising that no team signed him after being cut in Boston.
Walker IV will likely end up back in the NBA next season at the latest. He is too good to be in Europe. There is a chance that he will decide to stay in Europe because of the kind of contract that he signs. He might get paid more staying in the EuroLeague than he would if he comes back to the States.
If Walker IV can stay healthy and keep that hot three-point shooting going, he will be a coveted bench player by a lot of NBA teams in the offseason. It's not easy to find someone so young with that much NBA experience who can make outside shots at that high of a clip.
