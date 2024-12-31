Former Suns Center Returns to Basketball as Coach of Alma Mater
Former undrafted center and Augusta, Georgia native Garret Siler will head back to his alma mater to coach the team.
The 38-year-old will be the basketball assistant coach for Augusta University.
In an interview with Gianna Cefalu of ABC 6 in Augusta, he discussed what it means to go back to where it all began for Siler.
“I went to school at Davidson and Richmond Academy. So, literally going right up the road to come up here, it’s a lot of familiar faces right up the street at Walton Way,” Siler said.
Siler played for Augusta University from 2005-09, and he led the Jaguars to the NCAA championship game and final appearance. During that time, he developed a special bond with head coach Dip Metress.
In addition, Siler spoke on what he possesses on his roster and what it will take for them to get to where they want to go.
“We’ve been tied at the waste for the longest because I was his first incoming class. We’ve been there from the beginning; he’s seen me grow up from a young child to a man.”
“I had enough great seniors, and great coaching that helped me develop who I was, and develop who I am now, and justused all the skills that I’ve gained to hopefully enrich the upcoming class.”
During Siler's successful career, he scored 1,599 points and grabbed 797 career rebounds. The center is also the only Augusta player to ever compete in the NBA and overseas.
Siler played most of his time overseas with a variety of teams like the Shanghai Xiyang Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association, Jiangsu Dragons, and Leones de Ponce of the Baloncesto Superior Nacional league in Puerto Rico, to name a few. Siler played a ton of basketball internationally outside of 2010-12 when he was with the Phoenix Suns.
In Sept. 2010, the Suns signed Siler to a two-year contract for the NBA's minimum salary. In 21 games with the Suns, he averaged 2.1 points, 0.1 assists, 1.3 rebounds, and 0.2 blocks while shooting 54 percent from the field in 4.9 minutes per game.
A handful of years later, Siler finds himself in a full circle moment, and he cannot wait to get things started in his new chapter of life.
“It was important to finish what I started. I was so close to finishing, just some other hiccups went into the road. As [to] me becoming a parent for my son and for my daughters, as far as I want to make sure that since they’re going into school now, I don’t want them to have anything like I didn’t finish what I started.”
