Gary Payton II Talks How Warriors Stars Guided Him to Be an Entrepreneur
Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II is not only a basketball star, but he is also a savvy businessman who has partnered with black-owned water bottle brand SUPLMNT to become an ambassador and partner.
Payton spoke to John Robinson IV of The Big Lead to talk about the brand, and how he was guided to explore entrepreneurial endeavors with the guidance of fellow Warriors star Stephen Curry.
Draymond Green, Jimmy Butler, and Curry all have multiple money-making exploits outside of basketball, and Payton explained how he learned to be a businessman from the "top of the top" regarding his fellow Warriors teammates.
"Those guys are the top of the top of doing it, and they've been doing it for years. Of course, I like to pick their brains and study what they are doing, ask questions, and whatnot. Just to find something that fits with you and what you believe in, you can still be yourself with the company and the people in the company."
Payton goes into how the journey he is on matches well with the journey and mindset the SUPLMNT company shared. His inclusion as a partner became a "no-brainer."
"We were on the same mission. Jarius had to do it for his reason, I was in my journey and my path and my reason and I felt like we were pushing the same thing in a different way. It was a no-brainer."
The Jarius that Payton is mentioning is SUPLMNT owner Jarius Morris, who started the brand. His mission on the site is as follows:
"FOUNDER, JAIRUS MORRIS, RECOGNIZED HYDRATION HABITS START IN OUR YOUTH. HE CREATED A GIVEBACK PROGRAM WHERE SUPLMNT GIVES BOTTLES DIRECTLY TO OUR COMMUNITIES THAT CAN BENEFIT FROM LIFELONG HABITS OF HYDRATION.
'WATER IS THE BODY'S MOST IMPORTANT SUPLMNT!'"
Morris also spoke about the motivation behind the company, and the creation of the brand.
"We kinda came about just discovering the insulated bottle industry space, and me never hearing about any of the major brands despite all the major brands that do exist. So, doing research I realized that these major brands do exist but were not marketing to the urban demographic at all. So, I wanted to be the one that created that bottle that was more geared toward urban culture."
Morris and Payton discussed how the SUPLMNT brand targets the urban culture as opposed to those that are geared more towards outdoor activities like hiking and fishing. They set out to create something opposite of that.
Fans can check out the water bottles and Payon on the official site, here.
