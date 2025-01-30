Gilbert Arenas' Son Alijah Commits to USC to Play College Basketball
Alijah Arenas, the highly touted shooting guard and son of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas, has made his commitment to the University of Southern California (USC), a move that’s sure to shake up the college basketball landscape.
Arenas’ decision follows an impressive high school career at Chatsworth High School in California, where he’s been turning heads with his outstanding play. Averaging 31.8 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, the 6-foot-6 guard is a versatile offensive threat, excelling with his deadly step-back jumper, pull-up shots, and ball-handling skills that make him a nightmare for defenders.
USC’s basketball program has been on the rise, recently making headlines for signing LeBron James’ son, Bronny James. With Arenas now in the fold, it’s clear that USC is continuing to build a powerhouse program with a bright future.
Arenas, who has been selected to play in the prestigious McDonald’s All-American Game, represents the next generation of talent poised to elevate the Trojans to new heights.
Arenas’ commitment not only bolsters USC’s talent pool but also brings a much-needed scoring dynamic to their roster. Known for his offensive versatility, Arenas can impact the game in multiple ways, whether it's draining threes, attacking the rim, or creating plays for teammates.
His combination of size, skill, and basketball IQ will give USC a valuable asset on both ends of the court. His ability to change speeds and read the game will further enhance USC’s up-tempo style of play.
USC’s basketball program is coming off rocket 2023-2024 season, during which they missed the NCAA tournament. The Trojans’ last big run in the tournament came in 2021, as they made an Elite Eight appeareance.
With a rich history, including multiple Pac-12 titles and NCAA tournament appearances, the Trojans could position themselves as one of the top teams in college basketball. The addition of Arenas will only add to their championship aspirations, helping them compete with the best in the country.
For Arenas, committing to USC is a full-circle moment. Raised in Los Angeles, he’ll be staying close to home, allowing fans and family to watch his rise to stardom up close. With the guidance of his father, and now the coaching staff at USC, his potential seems limitless.
As he gears up for his college career, the McDonald’s All-American Game is just one of many milestones he’ll undoubtedly achieve on his way to the next level.
The future of USC basketball is bright, and with Arenas leading the charge, the Trojans are poised for greatness.
