Gilbert Arenas' Son to Play in McDonalds All-American Game
In a heartfelt announcement on his podcast, former NBA star Gilbert Arenas revealed that his son, Alijah Arenas, has been selected to play in the prestigious McDonald’s All-American Game.
This marks a significant milestone for the young high school athlete, who has rapidly made a name for himself as one of the top basketball prospects in the nation.
Alijah, a junior at Chatsworth High School in California, is already turning heads with his impressive performances on the court. Averaging 31.8 points per game and 7.5 rebounds per game, the 6-foot-6 shooting guard has showcased an all-around game that’s drawing attention from college programs and scouts across the country.
Known for his ability to score in a variety of ways, Alijah has developed a unique skill set that includes a deadly step-back jumper, side steps, and pull-up shots, making him a versatile offensive threat.
Gilbert Arenas, who was known for his explosive scoring ability during his NBA career, couldn’t have been prouder of his son’s achievement. The elder Arenas celebrated the news with pride, noting how he’s made the family proud.
The McDonald’s All-American Game is a prestigious honor, typically reserved for the country’s top high school players, and Alijah’s selection speaks volumes about his talent and potential.
Alijah Arenas shared his reaction to the news saying this moment is special for him
“It’s special. It feels great,” Arenas responded when asked how this moment feels. “Just to be apart of something special and play in a really big game, especially for me, having watched the game last year. I just always wanted to know what it felt like to play in a special game like that.”
Beyond his scoring ability, Arenas is also known for his excellent ball-handling skills and ability to change speeds effectively. His basketball IQ and ability to read the game are also advancing quickly, making him a standout player in the 2026 recruiting class.
As a shooting guard, he has the rare combination of size, skill, and athleticism that makes him a nightmare matchup for defenders.
With college recruitment heating up, Arenas has already narrowed down his list of potential schools to the top five: the University of North Carolina (UNC), the University of Kentucky, the University of Arizona, the University of Louisville, and the University of Kansas.
These programs are all powerhouses in college basketball and will be eagerly vying for his commitment in the coming months.
As Arenas continues to rise through the ranks, it’s clear that his basketball journey is just beginning.
With his talent, work ethic, and the guidance of his father, the sky is the limit for the young star. The McDonald’s All-American Game is just one of many accomplishments sure to come in his bright future.
