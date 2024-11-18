How Many Points Did Bronny James Score For G League Lakers in Loss to Stockton Kings?
The South Bay Lakers played at home against the Stockton Kings on Sunday evening, dropping the game by a score 127-122. It was a tough loss for South Bay but since the game was played at home, all eyes were on guard Bronny James.
James played 25 minutes in the game, scoring just four points, grabbed two rebounds, dished out two assists, and committed one turnover. It was another tough shooting night from the floor as James went two-for-10 from the field.
The young guard also had one blocked shot in the game, continuing his strong defensive showing.
ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst doesn't believe that James will figure things out, at least not right now.
"He's not a rotational player; he's not a guy who's going to figure into what J.J. Redick is doing on a night-to-night basis," said NBA analyst Brian Windhorst.
For the guard to actually see playing time with the Lakers, he will need to show consistency. But for now, Los Angeles doesn't view him as a roster player.
"He's not a roster player, so their plans for him are not to be a roster player, not to be a rotational player unless he earns that, and the way he's going to earn that is not by playing garbage minutes; he's going to earn that, in my opinion, by going and playing in the G League," Windhorst concluded.
The Lakers believe that James can become an impactful member to the team down the line but he needs to show signs of improvement. Los Angeles can't wait for him too long so it will be up to the rookie to make the strides needed in his overall games.
His defense has potential but his lack of a jump-shot at this level remains a little concerning. However, James hasn't let all the criticism that has come his way take over and instead has remained focused on just playing basketball.
These G League games are meant to help him hone in his skillset but only playing the home games could be detrimental to his development. However, the Lakers clearly have a plan in place and they believe that this is the best course of action for the young guard.
It remains to be seen if that will be the case so for now, we will see if James can develop his game even more.
