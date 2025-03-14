James Dolan Reveals Why Knicks Backed Off Trade For Prime Vince Carter
New York Knicks majority owner James Dolan revealed that his franchise almost acquired future Hall of Fame small forward Vince Carter at his athletic peak.
During a new episode of "Roommates Show," the podcast cohosted by New York All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson and his New York/Villanova teammate Josh Hart, Dolan suggested that the Knicks' medical staffers were informed that Carter had a "90 percent severed" Achilles tendon.
Dolan acknowledged that opting not to bring in Carter to join the franchise is a decision that continues to haunt him — especially given that Half Man, Half Amazing never tore his Achilles.
Carter forced his way off the Toronto Raptors, the team that first drafted him out of North Carolina, in the 2004 offseason. To hear Dolan tell it, he almost landed with the Knicks, not the then-New Jersey Nets.
"We were gonna do the trade, and the medical team came back and told us that he had a 90 percent severed Achilles tendon, and that it would never hold up, and that, once it ruptured, he'd never be the same player," Dolan said. "And for that reason, we didn't do the trade."
Carter went on to enjoy three more All-Star seasons, all with the Nets, and would reinvent himself as a critical roleplayer on the Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, and Memphis Grizzlies. He finished his career as a sharpshooter veteran journeyman for rebuilding Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks clubs, hanging up his sneakers for good in 2020.
"And then Vince Carter went on to have five, six, seven years... I kept waiting for his Achilles tendon to break, it never broke. Putting in 30, 40 a night," Dolan joked. "I'm like, 'Yeah, we certainly dodged a bullet there, didn't we?'"
The hyperathletic superstar swingman's 22 seasons played represents an NBA record, matched only this season by another (future) Hall of Fame wing, 21-time All-Star Los Angeles Lakers combo forward LeBron James. James is under contract through 2025-26, and seems primed to break Carter's record.
