Jason Kidd Reacts to Being Overtaken on NBA Assist Leaderboard
Hall of Fame former NBA point guard Jason Kidd, a 10-time All-Star in his day and one of the league's all-time elite passers, has finally reflected on being bumped down a spot on the NBA's historic assist leaderboard list.
Kidd's 11,219 career dimes now rank third all-time, as he's been passed by 12-time All-Star and future Hall of Famer Chris Paul's 12,099 dishes and counting. Both are far behind Utah Jazz Hall of Fame point guard John Stockton's 15,806 career passes.
The 6-foot-4 Cal product, a nine-time All-Defensive Teamer and six-time All-NBA honoree, was the NBA's assists leader five times during his remarkable 19-year playing career with the Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns, then-New Jersey Nets, and New York Knicks. Kidd finished among the top 13 in MVP voting eight times, and finished second in 2001-02 to Hall of Fame San Antonio Spurs power forward Tim Duncan. He won a title a bit past his All-Star prime, with the Mavericks in 2011 — though he was still a starter at that point.
Kidd, now the head coach of the Mavericks (whom he led to the 2024 NBA Finals last summer), had high praise for Paul's achievement, per Joey Mistretta of ClutchPoints.
“Chris, well-deserved,” Kidd said. “Incredible, future Hall of Famer. Had a lot of games where he set the table for teammates, had a lot of great teammates. As we know, assists, you need a partner. Again, congratulations to him and what he's accomplished, and he's not done. I don't know if he can catch (John) Stockton, I don't think anyone can catch Stockton. Stockton's number is pretty impressive, but for Chris to be second, that's big time.”
Paul is in his 20th NBA season, and his first with the Spurs. The 6-footer, 39, is averaging 10.2 points on .428/.352/1.000 shooting splits, 8.5 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 24 contests for a scrappy 12-12 San Antonio squad, having emerged as a lethal lob set-up man for rising Spurs star center Victor Wembanyama.
“It's really cool, I don't know who is next in line to pass me, but records are meant to be broken. Someone will catch Chris at some point," Kidd said. "I just don't know if anybody can catch Stockton.”
Kidd went on to elaborate on the greatness of Stockton, with whom he overlapped in th league from 1994-2003.
“When you talk about Chris Paul and a lot of the great point guards in this league, to be able to stay up there… (I) didn't play long enough to catch Stockton,” Kidd said. “But again like I said, that number is very impressive when you look at not just the assists but the steals. Stockton is really never mentioned in the top five of point guards, which he should always be in the top two with the things that he’s accomplished.
