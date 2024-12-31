Jeff Teague Slams A'Ja Wilson, 'She's Not Beating Anyone in G League'
Las Vegas Aces superstar center A'ja Wilson, generally considered to be the best player in the WNBA (perhaps along with New York Liberty power forward Breanna Stewart), recently got slammed by former All-Star Atlanta Hawks point guard Jeff Teague. The 6-foot-3 veteran NBA guard, who enjoyed a 12-year pro career out of Wake Forest and won a title as a reserve on the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021, has emerged as an excellent hot take artist in retirement.
And has he got a spicy perspective on Wilson, as he laid out on his must-listen show "The Club 520 Podcast."
“Do y'all know [men's players] off the bench used to average 40 in high school and 20 in college?" Teague asked. "Let's not joke around, bro... She's not beating a [player] in the G League. She's not beating a [player] in college.”
Given that Wilson is one of the greatest talents in the history of the women's game, this seems a bit unfair. A three-time WNBA MVP center, the South Carolina product is also a two-time league champion, a six-time All-Star, a two-time Defensive Player of the Year, a five-time All-WNBA honoree, and a four-time All-Defensive Teamer. Last year, the 28-year-old out of South Carolina led the league in scoring with 26.9 points on .518/.317/.844 shooting splits, 11.9 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, 2.3 assists and 1.8 steals a night. Her place among the all-time league greats is secure.
Yes, it's difficult to compare abilities across the women's and men's game, due to inherent biological differences in athleticism. But to say that one of the greatest players ever couldn't even beat any tier of men's college player is a bold take. A'ja Wilson is already a legend, and if the longevity of players like Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird is any indication, she might be able to play at an elite level for another decade or more to further burnish her first ballot Hall of Fame case. Wilson is currently in her prime right now. It would be fascinating to see her suit up against an NCAA Division 1 player — not a star, but a role player — while still playing the best ball of her career.
She's never been much of an outside shooter, so she would need to get inside to create a lot of her offense, but as one of the most lethal defenders in the WNBA, Wilson could at least stymie the opposition's creation a bit.
