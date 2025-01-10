Joakim Noah Shreds LeBron James For 'Arrogance' During Bulls Rivalry
Former Chicago Bulls center Joakim Noah shared some strong opinions about Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James. Noah recently made an appearance on the Out the Mud Podcast , where he discussed some antics that were off putting by the future Hall-of-Famer.
"My issue was, I felt like LeBron was—he was obviously the best player in the NBA—but he was arrogant, and he is a stunner,” Noah stated.
"There was moments where you were down 20 points, you shooting a free throw with your left hand, you dancing all over the court, I wasn't feeling it. So I let it be known that I wasn't feeling none of this s--t, I had enough, I was a passionate player. And s--t, you lose to somebody five times in the playoffs—there is nothing funny about that."
During James’ playoff stretch against Chicago, he faced off against Noah and the Bulls four times, recording four straight playoff wins against the Bulls. The two teams are also Eastern Conference teams, and routinely played each other throughout the regular seasons.
James led teams consistently outshined the budding growth the Bulls were experiencing at the time, as Chicago’s roster featured other stars like Derrick Rose, Luol Deng, Carlos Boozer and a several others. Unfortunately, despite regular season success, Bulls continued coming up short in the playoffs during this run.
In fact, Noah made it to the playoffs with the Bulls seven times, four of which Chicago exited after the first round, and only once did they make the Eastern Conference Finals. Even in one of their best seasons, going 62-20 in the 2010-2011 season, James and the Miami Heat were still able to take them down in the conference title game.
During the years of 2011-2018, James continued making remarkable pushes to NBA Championships, having made it to the NBA Finals 8 consecutive years straight. Chicago continued serving as a casualty to James’ dominance over the years, undoubtedly inciting frustration from Bulls players. Noah is still clearly recovering from the damage of getting swept by the 40-year-old legend.
Regardless of the playoff turnout, Noah had a special run with the Chicago Bulls. Noah was a two-time All-Star, three-time NBA All-Defensive Team selection, a one-time All-NBA First Teamer and a one-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year during his nine-year tenure with the Bulls. He spent 13 seasons total in the NBA, having also played with the New York Knicks, Memphis Grizzlies, and the Los Angeles Clippers.
More Ball Around: NBA Stars Respond to LiAngelo Ball Song, 'It's a Slapper'