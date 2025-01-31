Kendrick Perkins Disrespects Steph Curry, Believes Warriors Star Shouldn't Be All-Star
Without a doubt, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is one of the most popular and influential players in NBA history, having won four NBA Championships and being named a two-time NBA MVP and one-time NBA Finals MVP.
Even in his 16th year in the NBA, Curry is still playing at a high level, averaging 22.3 points, 6.3 assists, 4.7 total rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game this season.
This combination of popularity and skill earned Curry another starting spot on the NBA All-Star team. However, some people don't think he should be there.
On a recent episode of NBA Today, former NBA Champion Kendrick Perkins shared that he disagreed with some of the selections of the All-Star teams, including Curry.
"Look, I'm going to say the quiet thing out loud. Steph Curry should not be an All-Star. He shouldn't," Perkins declared to the shock of his co-hosts.
"Look, no matter what the fans want, no matter what the coaches want, no matter who we want to see, this deal you have to earn to be an All-Star by your production. And if you're looking at the production around the league is guys in a Western Conference that have better numbers than Steph, and their teams are in better positions than Steph's. So, I mean, what? Am I lying?"
For anyone who has been a fan of Curry, it's hard to think that anyone would dismiss him as an All-Star. Fortunately, Perkins named three players who he thinks are more statistically qualified to be on the Western Conference All-Star team.
The first is Kyrie Irving of the Dallas Mavericks, who is averaging 24.2 points, 4.9 assists, 4.6 total rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game. While he is averaging more points than Curry, he is behind him in assists and about the same on rebounds and steals.
The second is Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns, who is averaging 25.5 points, 6.7 assists, four total rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game. Once again, Booker is scoring more points than Curry, but they are about equal on assists and steals while Curry has more rebounds.
The final player Perkins mentioned was De'Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings, who has the best statistical case over Curry. He is averaging 25.1 points, 6.2 assists, five total rebounds, and 1.5 steals.
That being said, Curry has one definitive thing over the three players Perkins mentioned: popularity and market.
Not only does everyone know Curry's name and reputation as one of the best basketball players ever, the Warriors are the second most popular sports team in the world, only behind the Dallas Cowboys. Meanwhile, the Mavericks are 42nd, the Suns are 50th, and the Kings didn't make the list.
A large reason for this success is because of Curry, who helped lead Golden State win four championships in an eight year span.
When so many players have similar stats and are good enough to play in the All-Star game, popularity and legacy is definitely going to play a role in who makes the cut.
