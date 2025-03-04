Kendrick Perkins Rejects Idea Nikola Jokic is NBA's Best Player
Longtime NBA center-turned-ESPN talking head Kendrick Perkins has weighed in on who he considers the top player in the league. In a bit of a surprise, Perkins rejected the notion that three-time MVP Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic is the NBA's best player.
Although leading 2025 MVP contender Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Denver Nuggets, two-time MVP Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and six-time All-Star Boston Celtics power forward Jayson Tatum are generally seen as the league's other top talents, Perkins instead earmarked his former Cleveland Cavaliers colleague, Los Angeles Lakers power forward LeBron James, as the best player in the NBA.
"Are we sure that Nikola Jokic is the best player in the league?" Perkins asked. "Are we sure about that? Because I would have to argue, and I would have to say right now today that LeBron James is the best player in the NBA. Here's why I say it: the best player in the NBA gets it done on both ends of the floor."
Although James has been performing at an All-NBA level this season yet again, the four-time league MVP isn't even the best player on his own team this year. That would be Luka Doncic — although he will miss out on an All-NBA squad due to a lingering calf injury.
"LeBron James is getting it done at the age of 40 on both ends of the floor at a high level. He can guard one through five defensively," Perkins noted. "Offensively, we know what he could do. Damn it, he could damn near play one through five."
James has only started defending at a high level over the last few months, instead choosing to prioritize his scoring and passing in the league's first few months.
"I would argue, if they need him to play the center position, he's the second-best center in the Western Conference behind Nikola Jokic — especially with Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively being out for the Dallas Mavericks," Perkins said. "What LeBron James is doing, at a high level on both ends of the floor to this day, I would have to say right now, he's the best player in the NBA."
In fairness, James plays spot minutes at center behind starter Jaxson Hayes — along with Rui Hachimura. He is a power forward first, and a center a distant second. Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis, Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun, and Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert all are performing pretty capably at the position. Davis and San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama may be too injury-plagued overall this year to make the cut, when it comes to assessing the best centers in the West.
This season, James is averaging for the 38-21 Lakers. Jokic's shallower Nuggets, for whom he is clearly the best player (he isn't even playing next to another All-Star talent, unlike James), are 39-22, just percentage points behind L.A. Jokic is averaging an historic triple-double and in his athletic prime.
In 55 bouts this season, Jokic is averaging 28.9 points while slashing .578/.443/.822, 12.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists.
While James has looked like an All-NBA Second Teamer this year, he doesn't seem quite at the level of Jokic, Gilgeous-Alexander, Tatum, Antetokounmpo, or Doncic.
