Kenyon Martin Believes Nikola Jokic Will Be Top 10 NBA Player of All Time
NBA veteran Kenyon Martin made a statement that although surprising, isn't entirely controversial.
Martin said on fellow NBA veteran Gilbert Arenas' podcast Gil's Arena that believes that when Nikola Jokic leaves the game of basketball, he will be among the 10 greatest to ever play in the NBA.
When asked about what Jokic needs to do in his career to crack Martin's top 10 list, the veteran simply replied, "Just keep doing what he's been doing. Just play a little longer and just be more consistent.
"If he gets another championship within that time frame, great, if he gets another MVP, great, but the numbers, if he just consistently keeps doing what he's doing, just finish his career."
Martin insinuates here that Jokic's current stats and accolades deem him worthy of a top-10 spot.
As it currently stands, the 29-year-old Serbian has six All-Star selections, six All-NBA selections, three league MVP awards, one championship, and a Finals MVP. He has career averages of 21.5 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game.
Since the 2020-21 season, where the Serbian won his first MVP award, Jokic has averaged 26.6 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 8.9 assists per game while also adding 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per contest.
With three league MVPs, Jokic is tied with Hall of Famers Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, and Moses Malone. Bird and Magic each have multiple championships and Finals MVPs, but Malone is a good point of reference for Jokic.
Malone is currently No. 11 on the NBA all time scoring list with 13 All-Star appearances, eight All-NBA teams, one Finals win and a Finals MVP award that year.
In addition to Jokic's MVPs and ring, he has six All-Star appearances and six All-NBA selections. The Serbian is only 29-years-old and his Nuggets are currently the No. 4 seed in a stacked Western Conference.
Malone is not someone who is widely considered a top 10 player, but due to his scoring prowess and accolades, it is a more accurate career representation to Jokic than Magic or Bird who didn't play the same position.
