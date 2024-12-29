Kevin Garnett Makes Compelling Case For Who Should Be Kings Next Head Coach
The Sacramento Kings made major headlines this week by deciding to fire Mike Brown just 31 games into the season. While they had hit a rough patch, Brown is still widely respected around the league. He took the Kings to their first playoff appearance in 20 years.
Yet, the Kings made a hasty decision to can Brown. Now, the Kings have to figure out what they are going to do with their head coaching position. It's not a very coveted position around the NBA because of the ownership. They clearly do not have much patience.
Kevin Garnett knows a thing or two about playing for an organization that is poorly run. He played for the Minnesota Timberwolves for the first 12 seasons of this NBA career and then returned for his final two seasons. For his first 12 years, the Wolves were one of the laughing-stocks of the league.
Garnett took the Timberwolves to what is still their only appearance in the Western Conference Finals. He understands what it means to play for a dysfunctional franchise. He has an interesting name for who the Kings should tap as their next head coach.
Garnett thinks that his former teammate Sam Cassell would be a good choice in Sacramento. Cassell has been an assistant coach for a while and is currently an assistant coach with the Boston Celtics. He was part of the coaching staff that led the Celtics to the NBA Championship a year ago.
Cassell has never had an NBA head coaching job before. He has been an assistant coach in the NBA since 2009. He played in the league for quite a while, too, logging 19 seasons in the NBA. There are very few assistant coaches out there who know the NBA better than Cassell.
It's unclear at this moment who the Kings have on their wishlist. They haven't had a lot of continuity at the head coaching spot over the past two decades, so it might be hard to get their ideal candidate. Cassell is certainly qualified enough to land the job, though.
Garnett wouldn't be the only former NBA player to be happy to see Cassell get a head coaching opportunity. He is someone who is loved across the league by fans and executives alike. Any decision on the job likely won't come until after this season is over.
