LaVar Ball Makes First Social Media Appearance Following Foot Amputation
Lavar Ball has had an interesting time over the last decade or so. Once his sons started being good enough to make the NBA, he became one of the loudest parents of any NBA player.
When Lonzo Ball was a top pick by the Los Angeles Lakers, his father started talking about how his son was going to be the best of all time. He started his own shoe company and made all of his sons wear the shoes.
Unfortunately, the Big Baller Brand did not last. The quality of the sneakers was not good enough to justify the enormous price tag, at least according to the consumers.
Once LaMelo Ball also became a top pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Lavar Ball had toned down his rhetoric a bit. He allowed his kids to just be professionals.
Recently, Ball had to have his foot amputated after a medical issue. It was the first we had heard from him in a while, and it was due to unfortunate circumstances.
In his first social media appearance since the procedure, it seems like Ball is in good spirits.
Despite having to have his foot amputated, he isn't letting that get in the way of enjoying his life. He is enjoying the success of his two sons in the NBA and his other son starting a successful rapping career.
Ball deserves some credit. He was able to raise two sons who made the NBA, and each of them has had a pretty good career. Even though he was loud and brash about his sons, he was right to say that they both had talent.
Ball will be able to get whatever care he needs, thanks to his sons having nice NBA deals. They will be able to provide him with the best possible care now that he isn't able to walk around as he used to.
This could be a good lesson for all of his sons. When a bit of adversity hits, how you respond is how you are defined. Lonzo knows that after his knee injuries almost ended his career.
