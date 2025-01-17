LeBron and Bronny James Surprise Bryce on Senior Night Wearing Matching Sweatshirts
Los Angeles Lakers All-Star forward LeBron James and rookie point guard Bronny James, LeBron's eldest son, took time out from their preparation ahead of a matchup against the Brooklyn Nets to attend a big moment in the playing career of LeBron's youngest son, high school senior Bryce James.
LeBron and wife Savannah brought along the whole family — Bronny and little sister Zhuri — to support Byce during his Senior Night matchup for Bronny's alma mater, Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth.
LeBron shared some supportive thoughts on his Instagram Stories after the game, writing, "Can't believe he's a SENIOR!!!" alongside several teary-faced emojis.
A 6-foot-4 shooting guard, Bryce will play his college basketball at Arizona University. Per 247Sports, the 17-year-old is seen as a three-star prospect, and has been ranked as the 47th-best shooting guard in the nation among his graduating class, as well as the 29th-best overall player in the state of California.
Per TMZ Sports, Bryce chipped in 12 points, five boards and four dimes while helping guide the club to a demonstrative 84-42 blowout victory.
The contest marked Bryce's final home game at Sierra Canyon, a major right of passage for the latest standout basketball star in the family. 10-year-old Zhuri, meanwhile, has emerged as a very solid young volleyball player.
L.A. radio personality Big Boy was also spotted in the crowd, TMZ Sports reports.
Will Bryce James have a one-and-done NCAA run, following again in his big brother's footsteps?
Bronny James, a four-star recruit in his day, played a single season for the USC Trojans before declaring for the 2024 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-2 guard was selected with a flier by the Lakers, who had the No. 55 pick late in the second round.
When Bronny made his league debut with Los Angeles on October 22 this season, it marked the first time a father-son duo would suit up together in the history of the NBA. Will Bryce turn pro in time to play next to or against LeBron, who at 40 is the league's oldest active player? Time will tell.
