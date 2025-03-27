LeBron James Podcast Lands Massive Partnership Deal With Amazon
Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James has landed a massive deal with Amazon.
After announcing that James' podcast, Mind The Game, will launch Season 2 in April, they also announced how the podcast will be distributed across several Amazon properties, including Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music, Fire TV Channels, and Echo devices.
James spoke with Caitlin Huston of The Hollywood Reporter about the deal. The 40-year-old said he's looking forward to Season 2, which will air on April 1.
“I love learning and talking about the game of basketball. We enjoyed the conversations so much in the first season of Mind The Game, I lost JJ as my co-host, but gained a coach,” James said. “Now I get to do it with another one of the greatest basketball minds in Steve Nash, and we’re going to have a lot of fun digging into the nuances and details that make this sport so great.”
James' new co-host is two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash. Nash will replace Lakers head coach JJ Redick. Nash spoke on why he decided to join James on this journey.
“When I decided to step into a media role, I knew it had to be something different—something fresh, something that brings real basketball fans closer to the sport. Mind The Game is my way of being a teacher of basketball, of breaking down the game in a way that makes fans see just how incredible this era of hoops really is. I can’t wait to get inside the mind of LeBron James and also share my experiences within this beautiful game,” Nash said.
The first season of Mind the Game was as successful as a podcast can be. It averaged 1.5 million views per episode and quickly amassed more than 500,000 YouTube subscribers.
Nash will join the four-time NBA champion after serving as the Brooklyn Nets head coach for two seasons-plus. At the helm in Brooklyn, Nash recorded a 94-67 record and led the Nets to the playoffs in 2021 before losing to the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round. Nash coached the Nets from 2020-2022.
James and Nash are not only two of the best players to ever play basketball but also two of the sharpest minds.
