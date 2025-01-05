Longtime Former NBA Guard Departs EuroLeague Team
Former NBA guard and Brazilian Raul Neto, is no longer with FC Barcelona.
Neto's contract was terminated at the start of the new year after a mutual agreement between the club and the player.
The agreement took place after Neto suffered another injury to his left hamstring. His stay at Barcelona was barely over a month, and he made only two appearances for the Catalans.
Neto's recent injury occurred on Dec. 27 in a match against the Red Stars. He suffered a hamstring injury in his left thigh, which required a 12-week recovery.
Neto didn't spend that much time with FC Barcelona as he joined the club on Nov. 24 over the long-term absence of Nico Laprovittola. Neto made his debut four days later, in the Euroleague Clásico against Real Madrid. He played just over three minutes and scored five points, but was unable to participate further due to an injury to the adductor in his left leg.
Neto has struggled to stay on the court for FC Barcelona, and they have had enough of it. The next step for Neto is unclear, as he is 32 years old and could possibly want to continue his professional basketball career.
The Sāo Paulo native was drafted in the NBA in the second round of the 2013 draft, with the 47th overall pick by the Atlanta Hawks. However, he was traded to the Utah Jazz on draft night. He did not join the Jazz and instead returned to Lagun Aro GBC for the 2013–14 season.
He joined the Jazz two years later when he signed with them prior to the 2015-16 season. In four seasons in Utah, he averaged 4.8 points per game, 1.9 assists, 1.3 rebounds, and 0.6 steals while shooting 44 percent from the field and 37 percent from three in 199 games.
Neto was waived after the 2018-19 season and agreed to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers. From then on, he played for two other organizations, including the Washington Wizards and the Cleveland Cavaliers. He last played in the NBA in the 2022-23 season.
In his NBA career, Neto averaged 5.7 points per game, 1.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists and shot 45.8 percent from the field and 36 percent from three in 235 career games.
