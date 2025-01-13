Magic Johnson Celebrates With Terry McLaurin After Commanders Playoff Win Over Bucs
NBA Hall of Famer and legend Magic Johnson was all smiles on Sunday night after his Washington Commanders defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card Round.
The Commanders will now advance to play the Detroit Lions, the NFC's No. 1 seed. Johnson was seen on camera congratulating the team, including his star wide receiver Terry McLaurin.
Johnson, a minority owner of the Commanders, attended the game, and after the game, he said he plans to do the game on Saturday at Ford Field, home of the Lions.
The five-time NBA champion is part of the ownership group that purchased the Commanders in July 2023 for $6.05 billion. The group is led by managing partner Josh Harris.
The NBA Hall of Famer has called his role as a Commanders owner a historic moment for the Black community. He said that it's important because it makes all African Americans and minorities feel like they're owners of the team, too.
Johnson is a winner, and he has proven that thus far as the owner of many teams, including the Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Sparks, Los Angeles FC, and Washington Spirit. He is a founding member of Guggenheim Baseball Management, which manages the Dodgers.
Johnson has said that he wants to make an impact in the community and that he believes his ownership can help the players maximize their season. He also said that he wants to eliminate any "headaches" for the players and coaches.
The Commanders, led by young rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, looked nothing like a rookie quarter. On the road, Daniels was key and repeatedly showed that he is already an elite quarterback, getting the first downs when needed most.
Daniels completed 24-of-35 passes on Sunday for 268 passing yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He also ran for 36 yards on 13 rushes, his longest going for eight yards.
Saturday and Sunday's slate of games wasn't all too exciting, except for the Commanders game in which Johnson's team came out on top.
Johnson enjoyed a storied on-court career with Los Angeles from 1979-91 and 1995-96. In that time, the jumbo-sized point guard — who at 6-foot-9 could see over most of the opposition — brought L.A. to 10 NBA Finals, winning five.
He was also a 10-time All-NBA honoree, plus a three-time league MVP and three-time Finals MVP. Johnson also led the league in assists four times and in steals twice.
