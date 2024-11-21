Multiple Former NBA Stars Listed as Next Jake Paul Opponent
Despite its quality issues in the streaming and the match itself, the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight was one of the biggest live events of the year, garnering millions of views and even more people talking about the results.
Naturally, this has fans wondering who Jake Paul will face in his next high-profile boxing match. And some people think that it could be someone from the NBA.
Bovada has named 18 current and former NBA players that they think are most likely to face off against Paul by the end of 2025, including names like LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers (+1800 odds), Damian Lillard of the Milwaukee Bucks (+2000), and Kristaps Porzingis of the Boston Celtics (+2000).
However, Bovada believes that the four most likely NBA stars are all former NBA champions.
The most likely opponent is small forward Metta Sandiford-Artest, who has been given +500 odds. Originally drafted by the Chicago Bulls in 1999 and played for multiple teams, including the Indiana Pacers, Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets, and Lakers, who he won the NBA Championship with in 2010.
Artest was an NBA All-Star in 2004 when he was named NBA Defensive Player of the Year. He was also named to four NBA All-Defensive teams, the NBA All-Rookie Second Team (2000), and the All-NBA Third Team (2004).
The next most likely player is center Dwight Howard with +750 odds. One of the most dominant centers in NBA history, Howard had played with the Orlando Magic, Lakers, Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards, and Philadelphia 76ers in his career.
Howard took home the NBA Championship in 2020 with the Lakers. He is also an eight-time NBA All-Star, a three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, led the NBA in rebounding for five seasons and led the NBA in blocks for two seasons.
Detroit Pistons icon Ben Wallace is right behind Howard with +850 odds to fight Paul. Going undrafted in 1996, Wallace played with the Wizards and the Magic before joining Detroit and helping lead them to the NBA Championship in 2004.
Wallace was a four-time NBA All-Star and a four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year. He was also named to five All-NBA teams and six NBA All-Defensive teams. He led the league in rebounds in 2002 and 2003 and led the league in blocks in 2002.
Finally, the fourth player with under +1000 odds to face Jake Paul is small forward Matt Barnes with +950 odds. After starting in the NBA D-League, Barnes wound up playing in the NBA for 14 seasons, winning the NBA Championship in his final season with the Golden State Warriors.
