NBA Assistant Tabbed as New Head Coach for Australian National Team
The Boomers have brought in some new coaching blood.
Per a Washington Wizards press statement, Wizards assistant coach Adam Caporn has assumed the head coaching role for the Australian national men's basketball team moving forward. Caporn had previously worked as an assistant coach on the staff of Brian Goorjian since 2017, capturing a bronze medal during the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.
“It is an incredible honor to continue to be part of the Boomers program. Thank you to the Washington Wizards organization for their support,” said Caporn. “I am deeply grateful to Basketball Australia for their trust in me and to the entire Australian basketball community for the invaluable experiences and opportunities I’ve had from grassroots development to the Olympic stage."
Team Australia boasts several high-level NBA pros, including Atlanta Hawks point guard Dyson Daniels, Chicago Bulls point guard Josh Giddey, L.A. Clippers point guard Patty Mills, Charlotte Hornets swingman Josh Green, Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Joe Ingles, former Cleveland Cavaliers champion Matthew Dellavedova, Dallas Mavericks guard Dante Exum, Houston Rockets center Jock Landale, Houston Rockets small forward Jack McVeigh, and Portland Trail Blazers center Duop Reath.
"I’m excited to get to work, building a team that will represent Australia with pride and continue to strengthen the Boomers’ great legacy and culture,” Caporn added.
Caporn will be Team Australia's 12th head coach, the Wizards revealed in the presser.
“Adam is someone who instantly came in and positively impacted our environment,” Wizards general manager Will Dawkins said. “We know firsthand how knowledgeable and passionate he is about the game. All at Monumental Basketball are excited for him to get this opportunity to lead his country and will support him every step of the way.”
Caporn previously worked with the Brooklyn Nets from 2021-24, first as the head coach of Brooklyn's NBAGL affiliate squad, the Long Island Nets, and then as an assistant on Brooklyn proper during a tumultuous two seasons. He then linked up with Washington.
