NCAA Star Flau'jae Johnson Set to Release First R&B Album
Flau’jae Johnson is proving to the world that she's not just a dominant force on the basketball court—she’s a multitalented artist with a thriving music career.
The LSU women's basketball star has taken the sports world by storm, averaging an impressive 19.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.6 assists this season as a junior.
Already, she’s achieved remarkable feats, including winning an NCAA championship and helping lead the Tigers to a top 10 national ranking, currently sitting at number 5. Her on-court prowess is undeniable, and she’s still just getting started.
More Ball Around: Unrivaled 1vs1 Tournament Update: Semifinal Matchups, Predictions, More
But what many may not know is that Johnson is also a rising star in the music industry.
She first garnered attention for her musical abilities when she was featured on Netflix’s The Rap Game, a competition show for young aspiring rappers.
Although she didn’t win—famous rapper Big Latto took the crown—Johnson’s talents didn’t go unnoticed. Rather than letting the setback slow her down, she started releasing freestyles and music that quickly earned her recognition.
Her determination paid off when she signed with the iconic Roc Nation label, founded by Jay-Z.
More Ball Around: Patrick Beverley Leaving Hapoel Tel-Aviv: Report
In 2024, Johnson released her debut album Best of Both Worlds, a testament to her versatility and ability to blend her musical passion with her athletic career.
But Johnson isn’t stopping there.
The rapper-turned-singer has even more to offer with her upcoming debut R&B album, dropping on February 14, 2025.
She took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a heartfelt post about her new project, which is filled with soulful lyrics and melodies.
“I don’t even know what to say,,,my first full R&B project drops Feb 14th. I poured my heart into this—every lyric, every melody. This ain’t just R&B. This is Flau & B.”
The album promises to showcase her vocal range and emotional depth, adding a new layer to her already impressive artistry.
Beyond her musical and athletic careers, Johnson has made appearances at major events such as the ESPY Awards, the Hip Hop Awards, and America’s Got Talent, solidifying her place in the entertainment world.
Whether she’s dominating the basketball court or making waves in the music scene, Flau’jae Johnson continues to prove that she’s a force to be reckoned with, embodying the true meaning of a multi-hyphenate artist.
More Ball Around:
Patrick Beverley Leaving Hapoel Tel-Aviv: Report
NBA Fans React to Carmelo Anthony Joining NBC as Broadcaster
For more Ball Around news, visit Ball Around on SI