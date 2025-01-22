Nick Young Uses Own Viral Meme to Troll Stephen A Smith Over Wild All-Star Rant
The NBA All-Star Game has been the point of controversy for the lack of defense and apparent lack of effort in their midseason scrimmages.
This is not a new problem in the league as the game has been tinkered with for years to increase intensity.
A notable edit came in 2018 to increase fan engagement and viewership. Instead of the All-Stars being divided on the Eastern Conference and Western Conference teams, the leading vote-getters in each conference would serve as team captains.
They would then hold a draft and choose the starters and bench players regardless of which conference they normally play in.
This past 2024 All-Star Game saw the NBA go back to the East versus West format, as well as a lopsided 211-186 Eastern Conference blowout.
The upcoming 2025 All-Star Game has another new format featuring a tournament with four teams comprised of eight players. The 24 All-Star selections will round out the first three teams, as the fourth team will be the winning team of the Rising Stars Challenge — an exhibition match of NBA rookies, sophomores, and top G League talent.
With all these new changes, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith was critical of the looming All-Stars Game.
"If they don't show up [to] this and give some effort, I say do away with the whole damn All Star Weekend." Smith continued, "I have picked up the phone and called executives for [the] network, as well as the NBA because that's how serious I am about it."
Former NBA champion Nick Young invoked his own meme to show his discontent for Smith and his comments.
Young compared the analyst to a coworker tattling to their boss about someone not working hard. Young also referred to him as Stephen 'Karen' A Smith, another popular culture reference.
A 'Karen' has been used widely as a pejorative term for an entitled person, or one who is overly demanding.
The stakes are high for the upcoming All Star Game which will take place in San Francisco on Feb. 16 2025.
