Ball Around Notes: Shaq Lands $15M TNT Deal, Mac McClung Going For History, More
According to recent reports, legendary NBA center Shaquille O'Neal has landed a massive deal with TNT to continue appearing on "Inside the NBA." It is estimated that he will be making over $15 million a year.
Additionally, Mac McClung, who is a guard for the Osceola Magic in the NBA G League, is looking to make history this All-Star Weekend. If he wins this year's Slam Dunk Contest, he will be the first person in history to win the event three years in a row.
Finally, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame has announced its finalist for the Class of 2025, including plenty of big names like Dwight Howard, Carmelo Anthony, Sue Bird, and the 2008 Men's Olympic basketball team, also known as The Redeem Team.
Here are some stories to get you caught up on everything going on in the basketball world. Click the title to see the entire story:
