Scottie Pippen Gets Brutally Honest About Isiah Thomas Dream Team Drama
The greatest basketball team ever assembled was undoubtedly the 1992 Barcelona Summer Olympics Team USA basketball roster. This was the first year that professionals were allowed to compete, and the lucky NBA stars representing the United States easily won the Gold medal.
They are forever known by the well-fitting nickname, the Dream Team.
Like most things in the basketball world, there is debate around this subject. Questions about other USA rosters in future Olympics stacking up to the 1992 teams arise, as well as which players of that era were 'snubbed' from a roster spot in Barcelona.
In this debate, a player almost always brought up is Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas.
Spending all 13 years of his NBA career with the Detroit Pistons, Thomas was towards the end of his time in the league as the Summer of 1992 approached. He ended the 1991-92 season as an All-Star, averaging his highest points per game average in five seasons 18.5 per game.
Thomas was not selected to be a part of the Dream Team.
One season prior to the 1990-91 campaign, after an unsuccessful bid to win his third consecutive championship in Detroit, his season ended being swept in the Eastern Conference Finals by the Chicago Bulls. He did not shake hands with the victors after the game.
The Bulls, led by NBA legend Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, would go on to win six of the next eight NBA championships after downing the Pistons in the Conference Finals.
In April. 2020, ESPN released a 10-part documentary called "The Last Dance" providing never-before-seen insight on Jordan's career and the Bulls' dynasty.
In the documentary, Jordan claimed he didn't have anything to do with Thomas not making the Dream Team.
"Before the '92 Olympics, Rod Thorn calls me and says, 'We would love for you to be on the Dream Team,'" Jordan said in the documentary. "I say, 'Who's all playing?' He says, 'What does that mean?' I say, 'Who's all playing?' He says, 'Well, the guy you're talking about or you're thinking about, he's not going to be playing.'
Pippen confirmed this on a recent episode of the PBD Podcast with Patrick Bet-David.
"I can't say why he wasn't on the team," said Pippen. "I can't even point out that say any individual put him off the team. Basketball is a game built on relationships. That team was put together based on relationships, players that they felt could get along, players that they felt could play together, and players that they felt could contribute in the right way to win a gold medal."
