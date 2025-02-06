South Bay Lakers Bolster Frontcourt Signing International Big Man
The South Bay Lakers have suddenly become a lot more exciting. Now that the Los Angeles Lakers have traded some of their depth in order to acquire Luka Doncic and Mark Williams.
Dalton Knecht, Max Christie, and Cam Reddish are all gone. That opens up some rotation spots. While Bronny James is the South Bay Lakers' most famous player, he's not quite ready to make that leap to the NBA full-time yet.
Other players with South Bay are trying to audition for a roster spot in Los Angeles. They have a few hopefuls who are hoping to get some call-ups.
Read more: DeMarcus Cousins Believes Star GM Could Replace Pat Riley With Miami Heat
South Bay is also looking to win games themselves. They just signed an international player who has been playing super well, adding Blaise Akonobi.
Akonobi is someone who is better known for what he did in college. He played at Alabama A&M and really made an impression with how hard he played.
He is a center who could be a nice pickup for the South Bay Lakers. Of course, everyone knows about the need at center for Los Angeles.
Akonobi is 7'2 and has some skill, but he is nowhere near able to contribute to an NBA team right now. he still needs some work before Los Angeles would ever consider bringing him in.
This is a good signing for South Bay, though. When he was in college, he averaged 7.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game.
More Ball Around news: Former NBA Star Could See Giannis Antetokounmpo Land With Bulls
South Bay is the second-worst team in the West standings right now in the G League. They are sporting just a 4-10 record right now.
They hope that adding Akonobi can help them make some headway in the standings. They have to go on a run late in the season, but his shot blocking should help them.
If Bronny James plays more with South Bay, they have a shot to make a run so they could potentially make the playoffs. That will depend on how the new Los Angeles Lakers roster meshes after the trades they made, though.
In one game in the G League, Akonobi, he scored two points and grabbed one rebound.
More Ball Around on SI news: Kenyon Martin Believes Nikola Jokic Will Be Top 10 NBA Player of All Time
Shaquille O'Neal Has Surprising Take on Who Won Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis Trade
For more news and notes, visit Ball Around on SI.