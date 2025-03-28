Three-Time NBA All-Star to Sit Out EuroBasket 2025
Sacramento Kings and Lithuania star big man Domantas Sabonis is expected to miss the upcoming 2025 EuroBasket tournament.
The star international big man won't represent his country due to personal reasons. As things stand, Sabonis is healthy and is having a solid season for the Kings, who are jockeying for position in the play-in tournament in the loaded Western Conference.
According to BasketNews, Sabonis is expected to announce his decision regarding Lithuania’s national team during a visit from team GM Linas Kleiza to the U.S. During his trip, Kleiza is also set to meet with Chicago Bulls rookie Matas Buzelis and Kings center Jonas Valančiūnas.
The last time Sabonis participated in the EuroBasket, he led his country to the silver medal in 2015 in France.
The 28-year-old is having a solid season thus far, averaging 18.9 points, 13.9 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game, shooting 58.8 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from three in 60 appearances and 34.8 minutes of action.
Lithuania will be in Group B of the tournament. They will be joined by Finland, reigning World Cup champion Germany, Montenegro, Britain, and Sweden.
During the opening stage, each team will face the others in their group. The top four teams will advance to the final phase in Riga from Sept. 6 to Sept. 14. The tournament begins on Aug. 27.
While Sabonis is expected to miss the tournament, Spurs superstar center Victor Wembanyama could be back on the court this summer.
French national team coach Frédéric Fauthoux expressed optimism that Wembanyama will be available for the 2025 EuroBasket tournament.
Sabonis attended Gonzaga University and made a name for himself there. He entered as a five-star recruit and averaged 13.5 points per game, 9.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 0.6 blocks while shooting 63.2 percent from the field and 35.7 percent from three in 74 games and 26.6 minutes of action.
After the 2015-16 season, Sabonis entered the NBA Draft and was selected by the Orlando Magic as the No. 11 overall pick. Shortly after, he was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder along with Ersan İlyasova and Victor Oladipo for Serge Ibaka.
Sabonis has been named a three-time All-Star, two-time All-NBA member, and two-time rebounding leader in his NBA career.
