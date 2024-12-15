TNT’s Reggie Miller Being Pursued for NBA Commentary Gig on New Network
In preparation for the NBA’s new media rights deal, sources inform Andrew Marchand of The Athletic that NBC/Peacock is on the hunt to land some new high-profile talent, and on their radar is TNT’s Reggie Miller.
The legendary former Indiana Pacers sharpshooter made his transition to television following a prolific, 18-year Hall of Fame career that wrapped up in 2005. He’s become one of the most respected broadcasters in the industry providing fans with in-depth game analysis while also showcasing his magnetic personality.
Miller hit the ground running with TNT, joining the network in 2005. He immediately traded his basketball shoes from a headset serving as color commentator and analyst for the networks coverage of the NBA.
Thursday night broadcasts are typically where you could watch Reggie Miller frequently paired with other legendary play-by-play announcers like Kevin Harlan and Brian Anderson. He’s also covered some of the network’s most profound events including the NBA Playoffs, All-Star Weekend, and the NCAA Tournament.
Now as the NBA prepares to divide its coverage between ABC/ESPN and new platforms NBC/Peacock and Amazon Prime Video, media personalities will now be faced with new competitors aiming to boost ratings and deliver the best live game experience.
NBC/Peacock will begin their 11-year nearly $27 billion dollar deal with the NBA next season, and should be fully staffed with a number of new high profile media personalities. NBC has already finalized a deal with former NBA player and media free agent Jamal Crawford.
Crawford has previously been with TNT and NBA TV prior to the agreement of the new NBA streaming rights, and has been able to garner lots of national television experience before agreeing to sign with NBC.
It’s expected NBC will have a number of broadcast teams meaning there will be a number of new hires between now and the next NBA season. The network already has a number of prolific play-by-play announcers including Mike Tirico and Noah Eagle.
However, since the network currently does not cover professional basketball, it wouldn’t be surprising if fans are introduced to completely new talent to kickoff the start of the new streaming deal.
Should the network be able to land TNT’s lead broadcaster Reggie Miller, it’s likely Miller would be on the broadcast table for the top games surely securing a competitive salary to lure the former Indiana Pacer away from TNT.
During 6-of-11 seasons of the contract, NBC will air one of the conference finals. The new networks will have extended coverage of the playoffs as well.
