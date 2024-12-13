Top 2026 NBA Draft Prospect Signs With Australian Team
Top 2026 NBA Draft Prospect and younger brother of Atlanta Hawks’ Dyson Daniels has officially signed with Melbourne United as part of the NBL’s Next Star program.
Daniels signed a multi-year contract even though he will be NBA draft eligible in 2026, ultimately making him one of the youngest selected as a 16-year-old.
"I am joining one of the toughest leagues in the world," Daniels told ESPN. "Playing against grown men at a young age will only help me develop. The Next Stars Program has proven to help lots of young stars achieve their dream of playing in the NBA, which is mine also.”
The 6-foot-6 phenom follows in the footsteps of quite a few recent lottery picks like LaMelo Ball, Josh Giddey, and Alex Starr. The Australian League is known for developing some of the NBA’s best talent and now features not just one but two potential 2026 lottery picks in Mexican wing Karim Lopez of the New Zealand Breakers.
Daniels also follows in the footsteps of his older brother Dyson Daniels who played his way up from the G-League and has now secured a significant role with the Atlanta Hawks showcasing his defensive abilities. Dyson Daniels is now featured as one of the league’s most premier defenders, while also adding in 13.7 points and the league’s best 3.2 steals per game.
Dash Daniels commented on his brother’s success saying, “It’s been great to watch all the success he’s having.” He then goes on to mention he always expected his brother to “put himself on the map”.
Dash closely mimics his older brother’s game, as he too is a strong defender, a skill that will be a great asset to any team in the NBA. At 6-foot-6, Dash also finds himself playing point forward, showcasing a level of offsenvie versatility that will translate very in the league.
The Daniels family are no strangers to the game, as their father Ricky Daniels played Division I college basketball at North Carolina State before playing professionally in Australia. Although Dash was heavily recruited by many Power Five programs like LSU, Florida, and Louisville, the young star says the ability to head to the NBA one year earlier made the NBL more attractive for him.
“I joined the Next Stars program for a number of reasons, but the main one being I will be able to start my pro journey a year earlier in the NBL, than if I were to go to college.”
