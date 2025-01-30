Unrivaled All-Stars Alyssa Thomas, Jackie Young 'Progressing' from Injuries: Report
The Laces have been thriving this season, boasting an undefeated record, but they have faced significant challenges with key players sidelined due to injury.
Alyssa Thomas, one of the team’s early standouts, has been out of action since sustaining a knee injury in the fourth quarter of a recent game against Vinyl. Prior to the injury, Thomas was dominating on the court, averaging 14.7 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 4 assists per game.
Her efficiency was remarkable as well, shooting 60 percent from the field. The absence of Thomas has undeniably impacted the Laces, particularly in the frontcourt.
Known for her tenacity and versatility, Thomas played a crucial role in both the offense and defense, making her loss felt across multiple areas of the game.
Without Thomas, the Laces have had to rely on other players, such as Kayla McBride (23.7 points per game) and Tiffany Hayes (18.7 points), to pick up the slack. While the team has maintained its undefeated record, the void left by Thomas is noticeable.
Her rebounding prowess and playmaking ability, especially her ability to stretch the floor and create mismatches, have been sorely missed. Her leadership on the floor provided a calming, stabilizing presence that the Laces have had to adjust without.
Jackie Young, a three-time WNBA All-Star and Las Vegas Aces guard, has also been absent from the lineup due to a knee injury. Young was expected to make an immediate impact on the Laces, but unlike Thomas, has yet to make her Unrivaled debut.
However, both players are making significant progress in their recovery. In a recent update, Laces Head Coach Andrew Wade expressed optimism, stating that both Young and Thomas are expected to return to the lineup soon. When they do, their return will be a huge boost for the Laces.
Young’s ability to score, create plays, and defend at a high level will be critical as the Laces look to solidify their position as one of the league's top teams. Alongside Thomas, who provides unmatched rebounding and defensive presence, the Laces will regain a dynamic combination that should elevate their already strong lineup.
The return of these two stars promises not only to enhance the team’s depth but also to provide the leadership and playmaking needed to maintain their perfect record and continue their championship aspirations.
