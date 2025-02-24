Warriors Officially Retire Andre Iguodala Jersey Into Chase Center Rafters
No other player for the Golden State Warriors will wear the No. 9 jersey.
Former NBA All-Star and 2015 Finals MVP Andre Iguodala had his No. 9 jersey retired by the Warriors on Sunday after his former team pounded the Dallas Mavericks, 126-102.
A few weeks ago, the Warriors announced they would retire his jersey, and they finally did so on Sunday.
Former Warriors general manager Bob Myers was the first to address the crowd and gave a heartfelt message to Iguodala and the fans.
“You know, I've walked in this building many times. I’ve seen some fantastic things happen here. But I will be honest with you, Andre: I think today's my favorite day I walked in here — to celebrate you.”
Iguodala is a Warriors legend through and through. In his eight seasons in Golden State, he averaged 6.9 points per game, 3.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 48 percent from the field and 33.2 percent from three in 452 games and 84 starts.
Prior to the game, Warriors owner Joe Lacob made an incredibly complimentary statement about the former star forward when announcing the ceremony.
"Andre will go down as one of the smartest, shrewdest and most unique and successful players ever to wear a Warriors uniform," Lacob said. "We thought all of that could be true when we acquired him in 2013, but the reality -- four titles, six Finals appearances, a Finals MVP -- exceeded even our wildest imaginations.
"He was the perfect player and person at the perfect time for our team, and the sacrifice he made in coming off the bench in 2014 sent a message that he came here to help us do one thing: win. The proof is in the rafters, and his number belongs alongside the banners he helped us raise."
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr also addressed the media before Iguodala's jersey went up in the rafters and shared a heartfelt message about his former player.
“The main thing when I see that photo is just recognizing how much Andre meant to us on and off the court — just the sacrifices he made for the good of a group," Kerr said. "…I'll always be grateful for coaching him," Kerr said.
Iguodala helped lead the Warriors to four NBA titles and will now forever be immortalized at the Chase Center.
More Ball Around: Warriors to Sign Star Guard From NBL
Carmelo Anthony Has Hot Take on Why Giannis, Luka Doncic Won't Become 'Face' of NBA
For more Ball Around news, visit Ball Around on SI.