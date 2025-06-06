Analyst Gets Honest About Jay Wright's Chances Of Becoming Knicks' New Coach
The New York Knicks coaching vacancy has been and will continue to be one of the most polarizing stories in sports until the organization hires Tom Thibodeau's successor.
One name that has already been mentioned in connection with the coaching position is former legend Jay Wright, the head coach of the Villanova Wildcats.
However, one of Wright's colleagues weighed in on the possibility of Wright coming out of coaching retirement to make the jump to the NBA.
College basketball analyst and insider Seth Davis recently posted on social media that, "I have been working with Jay Wright on TV for three years. Based on every conversation we have had I would say there is a greater chance that I will be the next Knicks coach than him. The difference is if they call me I will say yes."
Of course, Wright coached current Knicks stars Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart, including winning an NCAA championship in 2018.
Wright, becoming New York's new head coach, completes the "Nova Knicks" narrative fully.
Davis currently works with Wright at CBS, so he likely has a pretty good idea about how the former Wildcats feel about taking on a high-profile job such as the Knicks coach.
While it would be an awesome story for Wright to take over as New York's next coach, Wright's coworker appears pretty confident that someone else will be leading the Knicks for the foreseeable future.
