Last Time Liverpool Faced Plymouth Argyle: 0-0 At Anfield, Lucas Leiva Goal In Replay
Following the fourth round draw of the FA Cup, Liverpool now know they will travel south to face Plymouth Argyle FC.
The 24th placed Championship team will enjoy hosting the Premier League leaders after their poor first half to the season. The Reds thrashed Accrington Stanley 4-0 in the previous round, with Plymouth impressively beating Brentford away.
The last time the two side's met was in the 2016-17 season with Plymouth managing to hold the Reds to a goalless draw at Anfield, with Daniel Sturridge, Ben Woodburn and Sheyi Ojo all making an appearance.
In the replay, Lucas Leiva scored a rare header from a Philippe Coutinho corner, despite Loris Karius being forced into making a couple of tidy saves. To complicate matters, Divock Origi had a saved penalty which saw the away side only win by a single goal,
Joe Gomez is Liverpool's only current player who featured in those two games in 2017.
The cup tie this campaign will take place the weekend commencing February 8 and will be only the 13th time the two teams will have faced each other. It will come only a few days after Liverpool's second leg of the EFL Cup semi-final against Tottenham Hotspur.