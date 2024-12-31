Mohamed Salah And Virgil Van Dijk Likely To 'End Up' Signing New Liverpool Deals
Liverpool will enter 2025 sitting pretty at the top of both the Premier League and Champions League tables after an impressive start to the season under head coach Arne Slot who took over from Jurgen Klopp in the summer.
Slot has also led the Reds to the semifinals of the Carabao Cup where they will face inconsistent Tottenham Hotspur in a two-legged tie for a place in the final. Liverpool are heavy favourites to win their 20th league title after opening up an eight-point lead with a game in hand.
Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, and Trent Alexander-Arnold have been instrumental for the club this season, however, their futures remain unresolved as they approach the final six months of their remaining contracts.
The Meyersiders are desperate to keep all three players and have offered them new deals but there is still no breakthrough in negotiations and as it stands, they will be available to sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs in January.
Real Madrid have been heavily linked with a move for Alexander-Arnold and have already prepared a contract offer for the right-back ahead of the January transfer window.
According to The Athletic's David Ornstein, Van Dijk and Salah will end up signing new deals with the Reds.
“The feeling around Liverpool is that both Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk will eventually end up signing and the suggestion that I’m getting is that it will be a two-year contract,” says Ornstein.
“That’s what Arne Slot wants, that’s what Richard Hughes the sporting director wants and both players it is felt want to stay. What they need to get right is the financial aspects.
“It’s going to go on for a bit longer because I’m told that there’s nothing imminent.
On Alexander-Arnold's situation at Liverpool, he added: “My information is nothing is decided yet, all options remain open and that’s largely because his camp have not been able to hold any formal negotiations [with Real Madrid] yet. They cannot do that until Jan 1st, but that is very soon.
“When that day arrives they can speak freely to clubs outside of England and they’re allowed to sign a pre-contract agreement. We don’t know whether or not Real Madrid will make an offer to sign him permanently.
“What we do know is Real Madrid want to sign him – they are extremely keen. It presents him with a massive decision to make.
“In the month of January, we should see some movement – a resolution of sorts because he’ll want to get this sorted sooner rather than later.”
