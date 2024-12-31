Inter Milan Want To Sign Liverpool Skipper Virgil van Dijk But There Is One Major Obstacle To Transfer
According to a report, Inter Milan want to sign Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk next summer but face one major problem in doing so.
The 33-year-old's contract at Anfield comes to an end in six months, and whilst the indications are that he would like to stay at Anfield, there is no guarantee at this stage that he will.
In fact, from Wednesday, the risk of a departure will increase further with him able to start official talks with overseas clubs about a free transfer at the end of the season and potentially sign a pre-contract agreement.
Fichajes are now reporting that Serie A champions Inter Milan want to sign the Dutch captain on a free transfer ahead of next season as they see him as the perfect man 'to bolster their defensive line'.
The outlet also claims, however, that the stumbling block for I Nerazzurri could be Van Dijk's wage demands, which would mean that they would have to break their wage structure to bring him in.
It is also reported that Van Dijk could still extend his deal and remain at Anfield, which would rule out the possibility of a transfer and may, at this stage, appear to be the most likely scenario.