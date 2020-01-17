Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Loan Army
Match Coverage

Frank Lampard: Olivier Giroud could leave Chelsea, Barkley won't be leaving in January

Matt Debono

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has confirmed Olivier Giroud could leave the club this month, but Ross Barkley will not be leaving Chelsea in January.

It has been well documented that Olivier Giroud is on the verge of joining Antonio Conte at Inter Milan, whilst West Ham have been linked with a loan move for midfielder Ross Barkley. 

But Frank Lampard quashed the links with a potential Ross Barkley departure, insisting the 26-year-old won't be leaving Stamford Bridge this month.

"There’s no talk here about Ross Barkley leaving the club," Lampard said ahead of the visit to Newcastle. "It was news I heard [in the media] but I have no feeling towards it and Ross certainly won’t be leaving. He’s been playing recently and I’m happy with him.

----------

WATCH: Newcastle United boss praises 'natural goalscorer' Tammy Abraham, who has kept Michy Batshuayi and Olivier Giroud out of the Chelsea side this season.

----------

Whilst with 33-year-old Olivier Giroud, Frank Lampard confirmed a move could go through should it suit all the parties involved. 

"With Olivier Giroud there’s obviously been a lot of speculation [in the media] that has been well documented and if things are right and suit all parties, then perhaps something could be done there.

"The brilliant thing about Oli is that he’s such a great professional and he’s been working hard in training as always."

Inter Milan have reportedly agreed a fee with the Blues for the French forward, which would leave Frank Lampard with just Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi as his attacking options for the remainder of the season.

----------

Will Olivier Giroud's move to Inter Milan be finalised before the end of the transfer window, or will the Frenchman have to see out the remaining six months of his contract at Chelsea?

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

OFFICIAL: Reece James pens new long-term Chelsea deal

Reece James has penned a new long-term deal at Chelsea, which sees his new deal at the club run until 2025.

Matt Debono

by

ScottKennedy

'I rate him very highly' - Frank Lampard on Chelsea youngster Reece James

Frank Lampard has revealed his delight after Reece James agreed a new contract with Chelsea this week.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Officials: Newcastle United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Newcastle United against Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday 18th January will be refereed by Chris Kavanagh at St. James' Park.

Matt Debono

Stat Attack: Newcastle United vs Chelsea | Premier League

The all important statistics as Frank Lampard's Chelsea face Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

Matt Debono

Preview: Newcastle United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea travel north to face Steve Bruce's Newcastle United in the Premier League this weekend.

Matt Debono

Report: Chelsea 'in pole position' to sign PSG youngster Kays Ruiz-Atil

Chelsea are leading the race to land 17-year-old Kays Ruiz-Atil from French side Paris Saint-Germain, according to reports.

Matt Debono

Chelsea target Timo Werner hails Premier League 'most interesting league'

RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner has revealed that he believes that the Premier League is the most interesting league in the world.

Matt Debono

Report: West Ham interested in taking Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley on loan

West Ham are interested in taking Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley on loan for the remainder of the season.

Matt Debono

Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare set to join Chelsea or Manchester United - Arsenal cool interest

Boubakary Soumare is set to join a Premier League club in January, with Chelsea and Manchester United set to battle it out for the Lille midfielder.

Matt Debono

Christian Pulisic on start at Chelsea, Frank Lampard and offers injury update

Chelsea and USMNT star Christian Pulisic has opened up on his start to life at Chelsea, and has provided an injury update on his tendon injury.

Matt Debono