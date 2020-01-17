Frank Lampard: Olivier Giroud could leave Chelsea, Barkley won't be leaving in January

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has confirmed Olivier Giroud could leave the club this month, but Ross Barkley will not be leaving Chelsea in January.

It has been well documented that Olivier Giroud is on the verge of joining Antonio Conte at Inter Milan, whilst West Ham have been linked with a loan move for midfielder Ross Barkley.

But Frank Lampard quashed the links with a potential Ross Barkley departure, insisting the 26-year-old won't be leaving Stamford Bridge this month.

"There’s no talk here about Ross Barkley leaving the club," Lampard said ahead of the visit to Newcastle. "It was news I heard [in the media] but I have no feeling towards it and Ross certainly won’t be leaving. He’s been playing recently and I’m happy with him.

----------

WATCH: Newcastle United boss praises 'natural goalscorer' Tammy Abraham, who has kept Michy Batshuayi and Olivier Giroud out of the Chelsea side this season.

----------

Whilst with 33-year-old Olivier Giroud, Frank Lampard confirmed a move could go through should it suit all the parties involved.

"With Olivier Giroud there’s obviously been a lot of speculation [in the media] that has been well documented and if things are right and suit all parties, then perhaps something could be done there.

"The brilliant thing about Oli is that he’s such a great professional and he’s been working hard in training as always."

Inter Milan have reportedly agreed a fee with the Blues for the French forward, which would leave Frank Lampard with just Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi as his attacking options for the remainder of the season.

----------

Will Olivier Giroud's move to Inter Milan be finalised before the end of the transfer window, or will the Frenchman have to see out the remaining six months of his contract at Chelsea?

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube