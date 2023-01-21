Report: Newcastle Expected To Make An Offer For Hakim Ziyech

Hakim Ziyech has been impressive for Chelsea in the last couple of games he's played in, and that did not change today against Liverpool as he put in another good performance.

Many will say the Moroccan is putting himself in the shop window, and that actually may be something Chelsea hope he continue to do as they look to cash in on him this window.

Newcastle United have interest in the winger, and they may be about to make it concrete in the coming weeks.

Newcastle are expected to make a move for Hakim Ziyech. IMAGO / PA Images

According to 90min, Newcastle United are expected to make an offer for Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech before the January transfer window ends.

If the offer matches Chelsea's valuation for Ziyech they are likely to allow him to leave as they look to recoup some of the funds they've spent this month already.

Ziyech is rated inside Chelsea but the club seem to be going in a different direction in terms of the wingers they're looking for. It seems the right time for both parties to go in their separate ways.

Chelsea would consider allowing Hakim Ziyech to leave the club this month. IMAGO / Moritz Müller

The Moroccan would be open to a move to another Premier League club and especially a project like Newcastle that is only going to get bigger and better over the course of the next few seasons.

No bid has been made yet but the next few days are going to be interesting with the Geordie club expected to launch a pursuit of the player.

Read More Chelsea Stories: