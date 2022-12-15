Good morning! The sports calendar is abuzz as the year comes to a close.

Fantasy football playoffs get underway this evening, bowl season begins this weekend and the World Cup wraps up Sunday with France and Argentina facing off for the title. It’s a lot to take in, but luckily we’ve got you covered with picks, previews and more.

In today’s Winners Club you’ll find:

Niners Carry Six-Game Winning Streak into Seattle

49ers (-3.5) vs. Seahawks

8:15 p.m. ET (Prime Video)

The 49ers snatched the division lead from the Seahawks a few weeks back and ran with it. Seattle has cooled off considerably after its 6–3 start while no team is hotter than San Francisco heading into this matchup at Lumen Field. The last time these teams met was the game Trey Lance went down for the season and Jimmy Garoppolo replaced him in a 27-7 win. Now, Kyle Shanahan is relying on yet another quarterback, rookie Brock Purdy, who just beat Tom Brady in his first career start.

Ken Walker is returning to the lineup for Seattle, which struggled to run the ball last week in his absence. The only issue is he’s up against the league’s best run defense. San Francisco will be without Deebo Samuel (knee, ankle), which puts added pressure on Christian McCaffrey to produce.

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Jen Piacenti broke down the matchup, in which the 49ers are road favorites, and made her pick against the spread. She also singled out four prop bets she likes in this game that include players on both teams. And Piacenti also got together with Albert Breer and Michael Fabiano to discuss the most important storylines in this contest as Week 15 gets underway.

Some things you should know:

The 49ers have covered each of their last four games and five out of six on their winning streak.

San Francisco’s win over Seattle earlier this year was its first in the series since 2019.

The Seahawks are 0–4 against the spread over their last four games.

Seattle games hit the over at one of the highest rates in the NFL (8–5). San Francisco games do so less than 50% of the time but six of its last nine games have gone over.

This matchup pits the league’s No. 1 scoring defense against the 30th-ranked unit.

Compete in SI Sportsbook’s Perfect 10 contest by picking 10 games against the spread for a shot at a $10,000 grand prize! Bye weeks are over, so there are 16 games going on around the NFL for Week 15, starting tonight. And remember: this is the first week of the season with games on Saturday. You can find the lines for Thursday Night Football, the trio of games on Saturday and the full Sunday slate here.

Get your NFL Tickets for Week 15 with SI Tickets

Your team navigated injuries, bye weeks and difficult matchups just to make it to this point. You should be proud, but let’s not make this a one-and-done thing. Go for it all, starting this weekend in Round 1.

Our analysts have loads of recommendations below to help you maximize your roster throughout the postseason. And at si.com/fantasy, you can find and compare players with the player rankings and projection tabs and be sure to use the player props and DFS lineup generator tools.