Bama in the NFL: Can the Former Alabama Players Take Command in Washington?

The Washington Commanders have been a subpar NFL team since 2016, their last season with a winning record. They've moved around players, front office members and even changed the name of the team since then.

One position group that sits at the top of the Commanders roster is their defensive line. The unit to form after Washington selected Jonathan Allen with the 17th-overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft.

A year later, it added Daron Payne with the 13th-overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.

During their first two seasons together, Allen had eight sacks, while Payne notched five.

Over the next two years, Washington drafted edge rushers Montez Sweat and Chase Young.

Unfortunately, the rest of the defense hasn't matched the performance of the front four, leaving the pass-rushers somewhat overlooked by the NFL community. Young tore his ACL last season and is on the PUP list for this fall, meaning he'll miss the first four games.

Last season, Payne had 4.5 sacks and 61 tackles, while Allen recorded his best season yet, with 62 tackles (including 10 for loss), nine sacks, 30 QB hits and his first Pro Bowl appearance.

Both are still considered young by NFL standards, but Payne is entering the final year of his contract. Critics wonder if the team was sending him a message when it recently added yet another interior defensive lineman out of Alabama.

Phidarian Mathis was the third defensive tackle selected (47th overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft. During his senior season wuth the Crimson Tide had had 53 tackles (including 10.5 loss), nine sacks and two fumble recoveries (one forced fumble).

Mathis' ability to clog the line of scrimmage at Alabama helped linebacker Will Anderson Jr. to have one of the best defensive seasons in Crimson Tide history.

The Commanders offense has changed a lot throughout the rebuild. Several quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers have come in and out of Washington with little success in between.

The Commanders drafted running back Antonio Gibson in 2020. He's battled injuries but has still managed to rush for 1,832 yards and 18 touchdowns in his two years in the league. However, Washington's third-round pick of the 2022 NFL Draft appears to be challenging for Gibson's starting spot.

Selected with the 98th-overall pick last April, Alabama product Brian Robinson Jr. never received anything near the amount of recognition as former Crimson Tide running backs Derrick Henry and Najee Harris.

After waiting years for his turn, Robinson started every game of his fifth year at Alabama. Being in Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young's shadow, Robinson rushed for 1,343 yards and 14 touchdowns last season.

Robinson's efforts have made headlines throughout training camp and the preseason as Washington grew frustrated with Gibson's fumbling issues.

Finally, the Commanders receiving core is one of the most underrated in the league, especially after drafting Penn State's Jahan Dotson. Terry McLaurin has developed into a premier pass catcher, and Curtis Samuel is also a solid option.

The fourth receiver is Alabama product Cam Sims, who continues to silence his critics with his toughness and versatility. The 2018 undrafted free agent's best season was in 2020: 32 receptions for 477 receiving yards and a touchdown in 10 starts. The 26-year-old has started in 14 of his 38 career games.

Sims is also having a good camp/preseason. He might have locked up a roster spot with his touchdown catch against the Chiefs three plays after getting drilled over the middle.

Sims will miss the preseason finale against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday after being put on concussion protocol on Wednesday.

This is the twenty-ninth and final story in a team-by-team series highlighting Alabama players in the NFL. The Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks are the only teams without a former member of the Crimson Tide on the active roster.

