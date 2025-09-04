Alabama Extends Offer to Oklahoma EDGE Commit
The Crimson Tide coaching staff has been active on the recruiting trail this week, looking to add even more talent to an already strong 2026 class.
On Thursday, following Alabama's week one loss to Florida State, 3-Star 2026 edge rusher and current Oklahoma commit Matthew Nelson took to social media to officially announce a scholarship offer from the Tide.
Standing at 6-foot-5, 215 lbs., Nelson is a bit on the slender side, but he is a dynamic pass rusher with incredibly long arms that he uses to violently shed blockers and find his way into opposing backfields.
The Bryant, Arkansas native only appeared in three games as a junior in 2024, but managed to rack up six tackles, a TFL and a sack. So far, in 2025, he's help lead his team to a dominant 40-10 week one victory over Benton High School.
Nelson originally committed to Oklahoma in June of this year, saying in a social media post, "After long and careful consideration, I'm officially shutting down my recruiting process. I have been blessed to be able to experience it and I wouldn't want it any other way. Go Sooners."
In the 2026 recruiting class thus far, Alabama has already landed five other prospects that were previously committed elsewhere: 5-Star linebacker Xavier Griffin (USC), 4-Star quarterback Jett Thomalla (Iowa State), 3-Star safety Rihyael Kelley (Rutgers), 3-Star tackle Bear Fretwell (Georgia Tech) and 3-Star running back Javari Barnett (Illinois).
The class consists of 21 commits overall, and is ranked currently as the No. 5 class in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.
More Alabama Offers This Week...
The Crimson Tide also dipped into the 2027 recruiting class a bit this week, extending an offer to 3-Star safety Kenneth Simon from Brentwood Academy in Brentwood, Tennessee.
The 6-foot-2, 198 lb. prospect is ranked as the No. 36 safety in the class and the No. 10 player in the state, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. Last season as a sophomore for Bearden High School, Simon appeared in five games, finishing the year with 30 tackles, a sack, an interception and two pass breakups.
Though there is still plenty of time until his senior season, Simon looks to be a riser in the 2027 class.
2026 Alabama Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
- OL Sam Utu, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Orange, California (Committed 06/09/2025)
- QB Jett Thomalla, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/17/2025)
- DL JJ Finch, 6-foot-3, 260 lbs. - Indianapolis, Indiana (Committed 06/22/2025)
- RB Javari Barnett, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Tampa Bay, Florida (Committed 06/23/2025)
- S Rihyael Kelley, 6-foot-3, 180 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 06/23/2025)
- SN Eli Deutsch, 6-foot-2, 225 lbs. - Franklin, Wisconsin (Committed 06/24/2025)
- RB Ezavier Crowell, 5-foot-10, 210 lbs. - Jackson, Alabama (Committed 06/26/2025)
- TE Mack Sutter, 6-foot-5, 230 lbs. - Dunlap, Illinois (Committed 06/26/2025)
- LB Zay Hall, 6-foot-2, 222 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 06/27/2025)
- LB Xavier Griffin, 6-foot-3, 200 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 06/29/2025)
- WR Owen Cabell, 6-foot-2, 201 lbs. - Nashville, Tennessee (Committed 06/30/2025)
- WR Brian Williams, Jr., 6-foot-4, 185 lbs. - Lake Mary, Florida (Committed 07/01/2025)
- WR Cederian Morgan, 6-foot-4, 220 lbs - Alexander City, Alabama (Committed 07/02/2025)
- DL Nolan Wilson, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - Picayune, Mississippi (Committed 07/04/2025)
- S Jireh Edwards, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Baltimore, Maryland (Committed 07/05/2025)
- QB Tayden Kaawa, 6-foot-5, 235 lbs. - Orem, Utah (Committed 07/22/2025)
- OT Bear Fretwell, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Brooklet, Georgia (Committed 07/25/25)
2027 Alabama Football Commits
- ATH Alexander Ward, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 11/26/2024)
- EDGE Jabarrius Garror, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Mobile, Alabama (Committed 07/31/2024)