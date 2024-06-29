Every Signee in Navy Football's 2024 Recruiting Class
72 new players have reported to Annapolis to officially begin their time as members of the Navy football program. Given that Navy does not bring in transfer portal players, all 72 join from the high school ranks.
Service academies typically bring in exceptionally large recruiting classes due for a variety of reasons, but many do not dress every game for the varsity team. Still, each are entering a proud tradition with the hopes of being a difference maker for Brian Newberry's squad. The full list of 72 is below.
Navy opens up the 2024 campaign against Bucknell on August 31
Jaylin Acevedo - OL - 6-4 310 - Orlando, Fla. / Central Florida Christian Academy
Prosper Akanna - SB - 5-11 195 - Sachse, Texas / Sachse
Teddy Androus - LB - 6-0 220 - Annapolis, Md. / St. Mary’s
Matthew Appel - OT - 6-4 270 - Lebanon, Ohio / Springboro
Xavyer Arrington - NG - 6-0 272 - Vero Beach, Fla. / Coral Shores
Jacob Asbeck - Striker - 6-1 205 - West Chester, Ohio / Lakota West
Fernando Baker - OG - 6-3 285 - Marietta, Ga. / Sprayberry
Michael Barrow - SB - 5-7 185 - Grand Prairie, Texas / James Martin
Harry Beacham - LB - 6-0 220 - Baton Rouge, La. / LSU Laboratory School
Noah Beck - LB - 6-1 233 - Cleves, Ohio / St. Xavier
Nick Bell - CB - 5-10 170 - Centerton, Ark. / Bentonville West
Gabriel Berzins - OL 6-2 260 - Annapolis, Md. / St. Mary’s
Justin Bonsu - WR 6-2 202 - Joliet, Ill. / Joliet Catholic Academy
Andersen Cardoza - SB - 5-10 190 - Fayetteville, Ga. / Starr’s Mill
Jacob Carlson - K/P - 5-10 190 - Plano, Texas / John Paul II
Henry Chartrand - Striker - 6-4 245 - Atlanta, Ga. / The Westminster Schools
Eric Clark - OL - 6-4 260 - Bellefonte, Pa. / Bald Eagle Area
Justin Coles - Striker - 6-2 208 - Sunrise, Fla. / St. Thomas Aquinas
Hansen Collie - DT - 6-5 260 - San Marcos, Texas / Wimberley
Sean Crowley - OL - 6-4 280 - Glen Arm, Md. / Boys Latin
Jackson Cude - LS - 6-0 190 - Lubbock, Texas / Lubbock
J.P. Doyle - QB - 6-1 190 - Lake Geneva, Wis. / Badger
Dallas Dunn - QB - 6-0 220 - Winfield, W.Va. / Myrtle Beach (SC)
Theo Elwell - TE - 6-5 250 - Peachtree City, Ga. / Mcintosh
Quinton Ezzard - S - 6-1 205 - Smyrna, Ga. / The Westminster Schools
Andrew Fontana - OL - 6-4 245 - Pittsburgh, Pa. / Central Catholic
Benjamin Franklin - Raider - 6-3 240 - Cornersville, Tenn. / Cornersville
Andre Gilbert Jr. - SB - 5-7 165 - Tampa, Fla. / Jesuit
Jackson Gutierrez - QB - 6-0 207 - San Antonio, Texas / John Jay
Drew Hall - QB - 6-4 227 - Pembrook, Mass. / Cheshire Academy (CT)
Phillip Hamilton - S - 6-0 180 - Burleson, Texas / Centennial
Connor Heater - OT - 6-3 265 - Brookfield, Ohio / Brookfield
Chris Herock - NG - 6-1 285 - Cumming, Ga. / North Forsyth
Jai Hundley - FB - 5-9 200 - Knoxville, Tenn. / Oak Ridge
Daveon Jones - Raider - 6-3 221 - Valley Grande, Ala. / Dallas County
Jadyn Jones - FB - 5-11 205 - Wyomissing, Pa. / St. Thomas More (Conn.)
Tre Jones - QB - 6-2 195 - Plainfield, Ill. / Oswego East
Matthew Karpinsky - Striker - 6-1 208 - Dayton, Ohio / Centerville
George Laster - PK/P - 5-11 185 - Nashville, Tenn. / Brentwood Academy
Xavier Le Jeune - CB - 6-0 175 - Midlothian, Texas / Midlothian
Paul Lewis - SB - 6-2 195 - Chester, Va. / Matoaca
Aiden Lyczek - DT - 6-4 265 - Cranberry Township, Pa. / Seneca Valley
Braden MacDonald - DE - 6-6 248 - Marion, Mass. / The Taft School
Andrew McLaughlin - LS - 5-10 180 - Chesterfield, Mo. / De Smet Jesuit
TaMarques McNeal - NG - 6-0 285 - Garland, Texas / Garland
Carmello Michel - OL - 6-3 325 - Brooklyn, N.Y. / Erasmus Hall
Will Miles - TE - 6-4 230 - Mobile, Ala. / McGill-Toolen Catholic
Justin Mondesir - DT - 6-2 270 - Brooklyn, N.Y. / Poly Prep Country Day
Jake Moore - Raider - 6-3 220 - Mannford, Okla. / Mannford
Julien Moutome - DE - 6-3 263 - Windsor Mill, Md. / Saint Frances Academy
MarcAnthony Parker - LB - 6-0 218 - Fredericksburg, Va. / Riverbend
Mikey Pearson III - SB - 5-8 205 - Middletown, Del. / Middletown
Julius Person - CB - 5-11 182 - Lorton, Va. / South County
Jake Polito - OG - 6-3 290 - Somers, N.Y. / Somers
Wayne Pritts - TE - 6-7 235 - Argyle, Texas / Argyle
Dominic Purcell - Striker - 5-11 205 - Columbus, Ohio / Bishop Watterson
Brennan Ridley - SB - 5-11 185 - Chester, Va. / Trinity Episcopal
Charles Robinson - QB - 6-0 188 - Knoxville, Tenn. / Webb School
Aaron Rose - S - 6-2 184 - Windsor Mill, Md. / Archbishop Curley
Justin Ross - CB - 6-2 185 - Gastonia, N.C. / Hunter Huss
Will Ross - S - 6-0 200 - Belmont, N.C. / South Point
Henry Rothwell - Striker - 6-0 195 - Arcadia, Okla. / Oklahoma Christian
Jackson Runyan - K - 6-2 170 - Frisco, Texas / Rick Reedy
Noah Short - CB - 5-10 185 - Madison, Miss. / Madison-Ridgeland Academy
Tyson Simmons - DT - 6-2 250 - Chandler, Ariz. / Basha
Myles Slade - QB - 6-3 218 - Accokeek, Md. / St. John’s College
Toran Smith - OL - 6-2 270 - Edmond, Okla. / Deer Creek
Ryan Trafford - FB - 6-0 212 - West Caldwell, N.J. / Delbarton School
Chris Viveros - WR - 6-4 210 - Frisco, Texas / Lone Star
Maxwell Williams - S - 6-0 205 - League City, Texas / Clear Falls
Aydin Woolfolk - FB - 5-8 215 - Fredericksburg, Va. / King George
Karson Young - OT - 6-3 290 - Lubbock, Texas / Coronado