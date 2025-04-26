NFL Draft: Dallas Cowboys Select East Carolina Cornerback Shavon Revel in Round 3
The Dallas Cowboys selected East Carolina cornerback Shavon Revel on Friday night in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Revel was the 76th overall pick and the Cowboys' third pick of the event.
A North Carolina native, Revel began his college career at Louisburg College (a two-year institution) before transferring to ECU prior to the 2022 season. In total, Revel played in 21 games for the Pirates and made 12 starts.
At 6’3” and 193 pounds, Revel totaled 71 tackles with four for a loss and a sack in FBS action. In pass defense, he made three interceptions and broke up a total of 16 passes, blocked two kicks, and recovered a fumble.
Following the 2023 season, Revel earned Second Team All-American Athletic Conference honors, and heading into 2024, he landed on several watchlists while collecting numerous preseason All-Conference accolades. Three games into the 2024 season, he tore his ACL and missed the remainder of the campaign.
Revel was invited to the 2025 NFL Combine, but did not participate as he continued to heal from his injury.
Revel becomes the first ECU player to be an NFL Draft selection since 2021 and the highest ECU selection since 2017 (Zay Zones, second Round, Buffalo Bills).