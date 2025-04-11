Kent State Fires Head Football Coach Kenni Burns After Two Seasons
After being placed on administrative leave in late March, Kent State has relieved football head coach Kenni Burns of his duties, as announced by the university.
“Kent State University has terminated the employment of head football coach Kenni Burns,” said Kent State Athletics Director Randale L. Richmond in a statement.
“Offensive coordinator Mark Carney will serve as interim head football coach, with a national search taking place at the conclusion of the 2025 season. At this time, our focus will be to support our student-athletes and provide them with the best opportunity to have a positive and competitive experience."
No reason was provided publicly as to why Burns was initially placed on leave.
Burns was set to enter his third season as Kent State’s head coach. Instead, his tenure as Golden Flashes’ head coach ends with a 1-23 record in two seasons with the program.
The last year has been tumultuous for Burns as CBS Sports reported that he was taken to court for $24,000 in unpaid credit card debt.