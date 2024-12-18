Ashton Jeanty Headlines G5 Players on FWAA All-America Teams For 2024
The 2024 Football Writers Association of America All-America Team was announced Tuesday afternoon with several Group of Five standouts earning selections to the prestigious list.
Five G5 standouts made the FWAA All-America First-Team, highlighted by Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.
The two-time reigning Mountain West Conference Offensive Player of the Year has rushed for 2,497 yards and 29 touchdowns on the season, paving the way for Boise State’s 12-1 record and No. 3 seed in the College Football Playoff.
Jeanty eclipsed the century mark in each of his team’s 13 games this year, topping 200 yards on the ground six times.
The Mid-American Conference made an historic splash on this year’s team with three first teamers in the same season for the first time.
Bowling Green’s Harold Fannin Jr. who finished second in the nation in receptions and receiving yards became the Falcons’ fourth All-American and first on the first team since 2012. Western Michigan offensive lineman Addison West and Buffalo linebacker Shaun Dolac are their schools’ first All-Americans since 2020.
Dolac led the nation in total tackles with 159.
Rounding out the first-teamers was San Jose State standout receiver Nick Nash, who eclipsed Fannin Jr. in receptions (104) and receiving yards (1,382). Nash completed the triple crown, leading the nation in touchdown receptions with 16 on the year.
Army offensive lineman Lucas Scott lands on the second team.
Scott has been a mainstay on FBS’ top rushing offense that has bolstered an 11-2 season, is West Point’s first All-American since 1991 and only its second since 1959.
Joining Scott is Jax State’s first All-American for the second-year FBS program in offensive lineman Clay Webb.
Marshall has only had six All-Americans in its history, as standout Thundering Herd defensive lineman Mike Green makes the third Marshall All-American defensive lineman in program history.
UNLV linebacker Jackson Woodard is the program’s third-ever All-American after back-to-back 100-tackle seasons with the Rebels. Rounding out the list are James Madison’s Terrence Spence, Louisiana kicker Kenneth Almendares and East Carolina’s second All-American since 1999 in kick returner Winston Wright.
